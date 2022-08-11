I am not a mechanic of any sort. That is my disclaimer for this column. When I conclude, you will have a good idea why I needed to say it.
Interestingly, while growing up on the farm, there was a need to be a “jack-of-all-trades.” Yep, it was good to know how to be a mechanic, how to do construction, and how to decide what gear to put the tractor in so the correct rate of fertilizer could be placed on a crop or to control how much chemical was sprayed on tobacco suckers per acre. Farmers had to be everything in order to survive because most could not afford to pay others to do the work, or for that matter, to do the math.
My dad not only could whip out his shirt pocket flip pad, grab his pencil and figure out how much insecticide it would take to kill tobacco worms, but he was adroit at grabbing his “chains,” as he called them, and bringing me along to help him measure land. His shirt pocket flip pad came in handy for that, too. When he finished measuring, he had drawn a picture of the field with all its measurements. I won’t get into the details, but he would figure the measurements until he had them to the tenth of an acre.
I am giving you all this background because I saw my father doing this all his life, and some of it rubbed off on me. Emphasis on “some” of it because I have never tried to pass for a farmer, a mathematician, a mechanic, or a carpenter. In fact, most of what I picked up from my father was the process, absent the many details.
As I have aged in life I have often regretted not knowing more about the details, especially from the mechanical side. I was happy back in my teens helping my childhood friend, Steve Worthington, rebuild automobile transmissions or working on pesky Corvair cars. He was the mechanic. I was his helper. I held the flashlight or grabbed a wrench for him. I wasn’t interested in knowing how to repair what he was repairing.
I have been working on a 1953 Ferguson TO 30 off and on for months. I have repeatedly watched YouTube in my efforts to “learn” the details of the process, only to get frustrated at times because those who made the videos, for some reason, simply omitted some steps. They failed to understand that there are people like me in the world who need detailed instruction. Details, please!
Suffice it to say I bravely attacked the task and got the axle out without any issues. Of course, the brake shoes had to be removed as well as the backing plate. I removed the backing plate well enough to get the axle out. I removed the shrink collar by drilling it out and using a cold chisel to spring it open enough to remove it.
In order to remove the wheel bearing, I ordered some materials to enable me to press the bearing out. With my son’s help one Saturday morning, we successfully removed the bearing, the bearing cup, and the outer bearing seal. I later removed the inner seal.
In order to fully remove the backing plate and clean it up well enough to paint it, I had to simply remove a cotter key and a small bolt from the brake linkage. Guess what? That little, very small piece of metal was welded in with rust due to age. I was finally able to punch out the cotter key but could not remove the pin. It was rock-solid stuck.
By this time, I had tools strung out everywhere, and the one I needed was hidden under one I didn’t need. Long story short, I used an air tool cutting blade on the stuck bolt. I cut the end off but still could not punch it out. I finally had to remove part of the assembly from the front of the tractor. I should have done that earlier, but since I’m not a mechanic, well, you get the picture. Once it was off, I was able to put the other end in my vice. I heated the pin and worked on it with a chisel and a punch. Finally, I punched the partial pin out. I’ll have to order a new one, but that’s OK.
Please know that I am not a professional mechanic. I am not patient, nor am I efficient, proficient, nor is my work quality. Organized? Please don’t ask to see my shop. Persistent on that little beast, yes!
Stay tuned. I have to put everything back together. Let’s hope I can!
Mitchell Oakely is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.