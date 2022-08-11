I am not a mechanic of any sort. That is my disclaimer for this column. When I conclude, you will have a good idea why I needed to say it.

Interestingly, while growing up on the farm, there was a need to be a “jack-of-all-trades.” Yep, it was good to know how to be a mechanic, how to do construction, and how to decide what gear to put the tractor in so the correct rate of fertilizer could be placed on a crop or to control how much chemical was sprayed on tobacco suckers per acre. Farmers had to be everything in order to survive because most could not afford to pay others to do the work, or for that matter, to do the math.

Mitchell Oakely is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.