Let’s talk about suicide. After all, September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Oh, you don’t think we should be talking about suicide? I see. It’s not that common, you say. And you think talking about suicide will put that thought in someone’s head.
Hmmm … Let me tell you what I know about suicide that will change your mind.
It is hard to talk about suicide. It is sad, uncomfortable, disturbing, and scary. Yet, many of us know someone who died by suicide or attempted suicide — at least 50% of us. One suicide affects dozens of people: family, friends, co-workers and fellow students.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:
- Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. 47,511 Americans died by suicide in 2019.
- Suicide is the second leading cause of death in ages 10-24.
- On the average, there are 130 suicides per day in the U.S.
Oh, it’s not that bad in North Carolina, you say. Think about this information provided by AFSP:
- Suicide is the 12th, leading cause of death in North Carolina.
- For ages 10-24, it is the third leading cause of death.
- For ages 25-34, it is the second leading cause of death.
- For ages 35-44, it is the fourth leading cause of death.
So you understand why we need to talk about suicide? Good, now you need to know some of the warning signs that someone is thinking about suicide:
- Talking about wanting to die
- Ongoing guilt or shame
- Feeling like a burden to others
- Feeling empty, hopeless, trapped, with no reason to live
- Feeling extremely sad, agitated, full of rage or more anxious
- Displaying unbearable emotional or physical pain
- Displaying unusual changes in eating or sleeping
- Using alcohol or drugs more often
- Displaying extreme mood swings
- Engaging in dangerous or risky behaviors
- Making a plan to die or researching ways to die
- Withdrawing from friends and family
- Giving away important items
- Saying goodbye to loved ones
You ask “How can I help someone when I see these warning signs? Is he/she really thinking about suicide?” The National Institute of Mental Health has some answers for you. The first and most important step is to ask.
Ask: Ask the person, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” This does not lead to an increase in suicide but has been shown to decrease suicide. Remember: Do not ever promise to keep thoughts of suicide secret.
Be there: Listen carefully. Accept the person’s feelings. Research suggests that talking about suicide may reduce suicidal thoughts.
Keep them safe: Reduce access to lethal items or places. This step is really about showing support for someone during the times when he/she has thoughts of suicide. You put time and distance between the person and the chosen method. Do not leave the person alone.
Help them connect: Help the person connect with someone he or she trusts. It might be a family member, friend, spiritual advisor, or mental health professional. Have the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number with you to offer: 1-800-273-8255.
Stay connected: Follow up and stay in touch after a crisis.
You want to know more about these steps? Go to “BeThe1To” website: www.bethe1to.com/bethe1to-steps-evidence/.