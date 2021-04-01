It’s been nearly 14 years since our little rescue dog, Max, saved us from being a family without pets. Older but not wiser, Max is being tethered for the first time, and for his own good.
He finds the whole experience quite insulting.
Our new house does not have a fenced yard, and we never intend to build one. There was concern that Max might visit the cow patties next door and do the doo-drop-and-roll that most dogs somehow cannot resist.
Sharon and I spent the first few months of our marriage living in a trailer on her brother’s farm while working to remodel our first little love nest a few miles away. That is when we learned that letting a black dog into the house can be perilous when there are cows nearby.
A light-colored dog can at least provide a visual warning.
For all of the years that we lived with Max in North Carolina, he had a large, fenced yard in which to romp. Whenever my friend Joe Talbert would drive over from Raleigh to visit, he delighted in telling Max to “check the perimeter!” which would send our dog rounding the fence line on a frisky mission.
Once when Joe was scheduled to arrive before anyone could be at home to welcome him in, we had to come up with a hiding place for the house key. In those days, Max had access to the screened porch and stayed outside while we were away.
Joe came up with the perfect plan. “Tell you what,” he said. “Your dog loves me. Just put the key on his collar, and he’ll let me in.”
That started our “key’s on the dog” phrase, which Joe and I use to this day to let each other know that the welcome mat is always in place.
“Key’s on the dog” doesn’t quite work anymore since Max stays inside when none of his humans are at home. For his time outside, we purchased a device that uses a wireless frequency to connect with a special collar that delivers a “static correction” if the boy ventures farther than 80 feet from the device.
A big black-and-white problem named Jasper has led to Max’s being tethered for his otherwise unsupervised trips outside. One more reason for Max to hate the cat.
Jasper gets to go as far away from the house as he wants. Despite that freedom, he chooses to do his cat business near a certain corner of the house. No one would ever know that, however, because Max has a habit of, shall we say, cleaning up after the cat.
Max is on a special and quite expensive diet because of recurring bouts of pancreatitis. I’m convinced that his “Jasper snacks” are to blame. The only way to curb his distasteful and unhealthy appetite is the dreaded chain.
It has all but broken his spirit. “How can you do this to me?” he seems to ask, tears welling in his sad little puppy-dog eyes.
“It has to be this way,” I told him. “Unless you can figure out how to give the cat a static correction for doing his business near the house.”
“As much as I would like to see that,” Max said with his eyes, “I’m a dog, not an engineer.”