I’ve been in the Christmas spirit for the past week. I’ve been busy locating Christmas presents, getting them home and wrapping some of them in wrapping paper so thin it will tear by just looking at it.
Just today, I wondered why the beauty of wrapping paper had been ruined by thinner and thinner material. In fact, I had to tape one corner of a present just to hide the tear. I was able to hide another tear by a simple fold. Tomorrow, I have just one more present to wrap.
Christmases get a little easier on us seniors as we age. We don’t worry about finding the “perfect” gift anymore. We’re too old to hustle to find it. We don’t want the hassle either. We buy what someone wants but we make it easy for ourselves with orders online or gift cards. It’s the senior way, a way to get through the commercialization of Christmas.
Don’t misunderstand me. It’s not like Christmas doesn’t matter to us anymore. It does. In fact, Christmas today is more important to me than ever, except that it is more about family time, seeing the eyes of grandchildren sparkle at the excitement of the day.
Just watching them open a present brings back memories of Christmases past — the excitement I remember I had as a child growing up. That’s what is important. The love and care for our offspring. The smiles and hugs they give us.
My family was poor growing up. At Christmastime we knew Santa Claus would have a not-so-full sleigh when it managed to drop down upon our rooftop. Each of the three children could expect one toy and a few clothes. And there usually were plenty of apples, oranges, chocolate peanut candy and walnuts.
I recall the excitement my brother and sister and I always had the night before Christmas. It wasn’t just one Christmas. It was every Christmas Eve. We could hardly close our eyes but we knew we had to because otherwise there would be no Santa. No, none at all, we were told.
The three of us couldn’t be expected to sleep our life away. Of course not! We were up at the crack of dawn, running to the living room in the old weatherboarded six-room house. The living room was small but it had a large green sofa there, along with Dad’s own rocking chair. In the middle of the room to one side was an oil stove. It heated our house. In another corner was a cut-from-the-woods, decorated Christmas tree.
Santa took the time to place our gifts in order around the tree, although sometimes our gifts were left on the sofa or in Dad’s chair. He made sure he separated those gifts so we didn’t accidently claim another’s as ours.
There were times we got up so early that Mom would run all three of us back to bed. I suppose Santa had kept Mom and Dad up too late the night before and they needed their rest. Can you image three wide-eyed young’uns waiting in bed until Mom would allow us to get up — on Christmas Day?
My mother and father sacrificed for us every Christmas. The more I look back upon those days the more I understand what they went through to provide for us. Tenant farmers earned a living and that was about it. There was little money left over to save, so Mom and Dad lived from one crop to another.
Christmas was that time of year that they were able to buy each of us one toy — something that we really wanted. One year I received a red Schwinn bike. That was probably my all-time favorite gift. I am certain they had to dig deep to buy it. My parents loved their children.
Family has always been important, you see, but the best celebration of all is honoring the birth of our lord and savior, Jesus Christ. In just two short days we will celebrate his birth in the lowly manger in the stable in Bethlehem. “Holy infant so tender and mild, sleep in heavenly peace. Sleep in heavenly peace.”
To all our readers, I wish for you a Merry Christmas!