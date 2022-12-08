What a season for the East Carolina University Pirates football team!
The Pirates became bowl eligible weeks ago and their bowl site and opponent were announced this past Sunday. The Pirate faithful will have an opportunity to travel to Birmingham, Ala., where the Pirates will meet South Carolina’s Coastal Carolina from the Sun Belt Conference. The game will be played on Dec. 27, two days after Christmas.
Some folks will be disappointed in the game’s destination. Most will not. After all, the Pirates haven’t set the world on fire since the dismissal of former Head Coach Ruffin McNeill at the end of the 2015 season. In such situations, teams will have to prove themselves all over again. Although the Pirates were awarded a bowl game last season, it was never played. Effectively, the Pirates haven’t played in a bowl game since it lost to Florida 28-20 in none other than the same Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 3, 2015.
Coastal Carolina will be a quality opponent. The university is located in Conway, S.C., with more than a 10,000-student body. The Chanticleers are 9-3 overall with two of their losses coming in the final two games of the season. Interestingly, Coastal Carolina rattled off six wins in a row before losing to Old Dominion, 49-21, a common opponent of the Pirates. ECU, of course, dispatched the Monarchs, 29-21. Yet, Coastal Carolina had distinctive wins over Army, Marshall, and Appalachian State.
ECU had an interesting season, including a lot of “what if” games. What if the Pirates hit the missed field goal and defeated the N.C. State Wolfpack, 23-21, instead of losing 21-20? What if the Pirates had hit a field goal with the score tied 17-17 in regulation against Navy and won 20-17, instead of losing, 23-20 in double overtime? Or, what if Keaton Mitchell hadn’t been targeted and could have remained in the game against Cincinnati during the Pirates comeback bid, instead of losing 27-25?
Ahhhh, three games that were within reach. Had the Pirates won them, Pirate fans everywhere would proudly be looking at team with a strong 10-2 overall record. That record would have propelled the Pirates into a better bowl. However, results matter and the past doesn’t. Neither do “what ifs.” The Pirates are 7-5 and going bowling.
Let’s be honest. Pirate Nation was in shambles after the firing of McNeill. There were two groups of Pirate fans: The “I Love Ruffin” group and the “Glad He Was Fired” group. There was so much criticism it was pitiful. There was upheaval on the ECU Board of Trustees and bad press everywhere. It affected administrative leadership positions at ECU. It’s a wonder ECU could find anyone to take over the football reins after all the turmoil.
I won’t get into the three-year Scottie Montgomery era, for you see, Montgomery came in at a horrible time. Dissension was everywhere. Any coach would have had a difficult time at the local university. Sadly, the football program suffered immensely for it.
Enter new head coach Mike Houston in 2019. Houston, I believe, has worked diligently to get the Pirates back on a nationally competitive level. He is four years into his stay here and his teams have steadily improved. This year’s team looked so much better on the field of play than teams when Houston took over. He had to rebuild the program. Doing so takes time. The COVID year didn’t help the team’s progress much except to allow players to get an extra year of eligibility.
I watch the Pirates from a distance. I read fans’ discussion threads, watch games that are on TV and even listen to Jeff Charles on radio. Some fans can be overly critical. Many others know there is a long haul in building a solid foundation for the future. My opinion is simple. Mike Houston and his staff have improved the program and are working on a solid foundation. Let’s articulate support for him and his staff, not negatives. The negatives don’t help the players nor the recruiting process.
I am elated to see the Pirates in a bowl game. No, I won’t be traveling to Birmingham, but I’ll either be watching the game on TV or listening to Jeff Charles on the radio. That’s what 75-year-olds do!
Go Pirates!
Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.