It is so good to be with you this week. I hope all is well.
So many things has happened since the last time I have spoken to you. Even still, Jesus Christ is on the throne. He might not move when we want him to but he’s always on time.
Somebody say amen!
You’re going to have to excuse me, but God is so good. As soon as he wakes me up in the morning, I talk to him about his goodness. He’s not just my savor and lord. He is my best friend.
A lot of people wake up in the morning complaining, mad or worrying about what they have to do that day. Anytime you wake up on this side of the Earth in your right mind, you ought to tell God, “Thank you.” We would not have made it if it had not been for the lord by our side. Somebody knows what I’m talking about. There is a song that says: “We can’t even walk without him holding our hand.”
Someone might be saying: “Why is he saying all that stuff?” If you ever taste of the goodness of God, your life will never be the same again. The lord’s love and goodness will make you give up sin.
You will never, ever be satisfied with his presence. You will always want more. Guess what? You will get more, too.
The Bible declares: “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they shall be filled.” Matthew 5:6. “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the lord forever.” Psalm 23:6.
Now you see why I am, the way that I am. The lord has transformed my life with his goodness. To those of you who have not given your life to the lord or don’t want to — you do not know what you are missing.
If you have trouble going to sleep, Jesus will send a special anointing in the room to help you rest. No one can tell of all the goodness of God. It is from everlasting to everlasting.
So right now, let me share some of his goodness with you.
Father, first I want to thank you for allowing me and others to write in this newspaper. Let us always be led by the spirit of God. We thank you for the people who print what is said and all of the readers.
Someone needs a miracle today. Send special blessings on everyone according to your will. We thank you so much, in Jesus name, amen.
I love you all and I am always praying for you. Until next time, God bless!
If you need prayer or words of encouragement email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or write me at P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.
