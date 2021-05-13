I remember all the way back to 2011, when I first began to talk about this subject. I’m talking about the great reward. The righteous and unrighteous judgment of God.
The Lord has been very patient to this country and the whole world. Now it has begun! It will never be normal again. God is about to pour out his glory.
For the children of God, miraculous things will begin to happen. But for the ungodly, and sinner man, terrible times have begun.
It is time for fasting and prayer. God is about to pour out his spirit on all of his children. Nothing will be impossible to those that believe.
The Lord is about to reward righteousness with great things. But the evil that has been done in the dark, shall be brought to the light. No matter how small or great, it will be revealed.
My heart goes out for all the saints of God. I also have a burden for all sinners.
Every time someone is killed or murdered it bothers me so bad. Why? If you don’t know Jesus, hell will become your home. I know I sound like a broken record, but what I do, I do out of love. It won’t change the fact that I am giving you the truth.
Now church folk, because of their negligence, are walking around living in fear.
How can we help the sinner man if we are practicing sin and living in fear ourselves?
Again, judgment is about to come hard upon the Earth, and also an outpouring of God’s spirit will be happening at the same time. We must prepare ourselves!
The Bible declares: “Let the priest, the ministers of the Lord, weep between the porch and the altar, and let them say, spare thy people, O Lord, and give not thine heritage to reproach, that the heathen should rule over them; wherefore should they say among the people, where is their God?” Joel 2:17
“Be glad then, ye children of Zion, and rejoice in the Lord your God: for he hath given you the former rain moderately, and he will cause to come down for you the rain, the former rain, and the latter rain in the first month.” Joel 2:23
“And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions: and also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit, and I will show wonders in the heavens and in the Earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.
“The Sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the Lord come. And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered.” Joel 2:28-32
God bless!