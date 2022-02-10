I talked a little on this subject in previous articles. I want to dedicate this whole article to prayer.
My grandmother used to say: “Lots of prayer, lots of power. Little prayer, little power. No prayer, no power.”
Here’s something that I have said before but I must say it until you get it. Saints, we are in the last of the last days. We must pray every day, read our Bibles every day, worship the lord every day and fast at least once a week.
If not, after a while, the devil will be able to play you like a puppet. Prayer transforms us into super saints. When we get a powerful prayer life, we become more spiritual and begin to see and know things in the supernatural.
What do I mean? I mean you may wake up one late night and see angel’s watching over you while you were asleep. You may begin to have heavenly dreams and visions.
When you have a powerful prayer life, the Holy Spirit will begin to manifest itself to you. The great things that we can experience are endless. You would not believe some of the things that the lord has done in me because of prayer. If you ever taste of his goodness, your life will never be the same again.
One thing that is for sure, the devil cannot stand a praying person. If you want to put the devil on the run, become a powerful prayer warrior. Prayer can move mountains. The Bible declares: “But also if ye shall say unto this mountain, be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea, it shall be done. And all things, whatsoever ye ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.” Matthew 21:21- 22.
Now I want to pray for everyone who reads this article, even the people at the newspaper who print this article.
Father we thank you so much for loving us. We need you so much right now. Some of us are going through so much, not knowing whether to go left or right. But you are our peace and our joy. Thank you for giving us peace and joy. Thank you for helping us to go through our storm. We thank you so much, in Jesus name, Amen.
Now let’s work on our prayer lives. I love you! God bless!