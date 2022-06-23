I’m warning the church once again. Things are going to get very bad in this country by the end of the year.
If there was ever a time for the church to get close to the lord, it is now. We have got to stop the complaining. It grieves the Holy Spirit and makes the Lord angry.
This is a time for fasting and prayer. Then God will give us the faith and power to move mountains.
I warned the church over four years ago that this day would come. Most simply took it for granted. Hard times are here and it will get worse. The church needs to be in a place where they are hearing from the lord and everything will be alight.
The lord will tell us exactly what to do and where to go. He is all-knowing. When gas gets over $5 a gallon, do not complain and don’t panic. Jesus Christ is still on the throne.
We cannot be driven by fear. That will cause us to make the wrong decisions. The church must really learn to trust in God. I mean for everything. People are really going to need us in the future.
A lot of our faith is going to be put to the test this year. The lord may tell you to give someone something, and you only have enough for yourself. Will you obey God?
A lot of people are spending money that they don’t have. Stop buying things that you don’t need or can’t afford. When you get in trouble, you look for the lord to bail you out.
Lastly, we have got to stop wasting so much food. A lot of people complain about eating leftovers. Before it is over, everyone will learn to appreciate them.
Remember church, we must do all we can to obey God, and his commandments. Only then will we not have a thing to be worried about. The Bible declares: “I was young, and now I am old. Yet I have never seen the righteous forsaken, or their children begging bread.” Psalm 37:25. Don’t forget to help your neighbor. I am praying for you always. God bless!