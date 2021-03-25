Of the many little “philosophies of life” which we all have, there is one in which I truly believe and strive to practice. It is: “Attitude is everything.”
Simply put, we all tend to find in our environments, social or otherwise what we project. Another way of wording the same is to apply the phrase self fulfilling prophecy: If one begins the day with a negative temperament, they will discover in virtually all encounters and situations the elements that support their pessimistic expectations. The reverse holds just as true for a positive attitude; if you present yourself to others expecting a harmonious relationship and positive experience, more often than not you will find an enjoyable interaction.
William Sydney Porter, better known to the public under his pen name, O. Henry, was a prime example of that truth. He was a man who seemed capable of looking for a bit of humor or the brighter element in virtually every situation regardless how sour others might view the same predicament.
Once when he had difficulty collecting the royalties from a publisher who owed him quite an amount of money for his writings, he went to the man’s office only to be told that the person responsible for writing the checks had sprained his ankle and could not. Without missing a beat, O. Henry replied, “Does he sign his name with his feet?”
Even upon his death bed, O. Henry’s last words were, “Mary, pull up the shades. I don’t want to go home in the dark.”
No other experience better illustrates his practice of expecting the best of life in any set of circumstances than on today’s date, March 25, in 1898, when he was sentenced to five years in prison for embezzling $854. (The missing money was never found and speculations have held that either another took the money while accusing O. Henry or that he used it to pay his wife’s medical bills.) He did serve time in prison, but there accomplished some of his most productive writing, among them “Cabbages and Kings.”
O. Henry simply had a unique way of looking at life. When others allowed life’s bad turns to dominate their outlook, he put another spin on the scenario. But most of all he is best remembered for ending his short stories with unexpected twists at their endings,
Frequently Jesus employed similar ironies and surprise ending twists in His teachings regarding living a truly life of faith. When asked as to which is the greatest commandment, most of us recall how Jesus reminded His followers to love the Lord with one’s entire being and love their neighbor as themselves. He then quickly added, “All the law and the prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Most of us read and understand easily enough parables such as the Prodigal Son or the Unforgiving Debtor and feel we have a firm grasp of their morals. But then Jesus adds a surprise like the complaint of the Older Brother or the fact that the Debtor owed umpteen hundreds times the pityingly little amount he would not forgive.
Those ironic digs turned simple stories into never to be forgotten inner reflections in our own spirituality or our need of more.
But the most outstanding example has got to be the sample prayer that we call The Lord’s prayer. When Christ was finished with these 66 words, there was only one concept contained in them which He felt it necessary to emphasize again - “For if you do not forgive others their trespasses, neither will your Heavenly Father forgive you your trespasses.”
Just when we think we have comprehended the depth of His spiritual insight - the reading of the rules, how bad someone else had behaved, etc. - He possessed a unique manner by which to show us that we all need to grow a bit more spiritually.
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Morganton and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.