“I dreamed up Thor years ago because I wanted to create the biggest, most powerful superhero of all and I figured who can be bigger than a god?” Stan Lee said when we worked together at Marvel. “I chose the Norse gods because I felt people were less familiar with them than with the Greek and Roman gods.”
Lee co-created Thor with artist Jack Kirby and Lee’s brother, Larry Lieber.
As students of mythology will recall, Thor was a hammer-wielding god associated with thunder, lightning, trees, fertility, and the protection of humankind. Thursday is derived from his name (“Þunor's day” in Old English).
As a comic book character, Thor Odinson first appeared in “Journey Into Mystery” #83 (August 1962). He was a founding member of the Avengers, a superhero team that Lee labeled “Earth's Mightiest Heroes.”
For the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Thor first appeared on the screen in the eponymous 2011 film starring 6-foot-3, 231-pound Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. According to Norse legend, Thor was “fierce eyed, with red hair and red beard.” However, Hemsworth gives us a blond god.
There have been eight Thor films, counting his appearances in all those Avengers blockbusters. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is the 29th film in the MCU lineup.
Directed by New Zealand filmmaker/actor/comedian Taika Waititi (né Taika David Cohen), the film adapts elements from Jason Aaron’s “Might Thor” comic books. The script was written by Waitiki and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
You might recognize Waititi from his role in the movie and TV versions of his vampire satire “What We Do in the Shadows.” Other credits include “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (2016). He also wrote and starred in “JoJo Rabbit” (2019).
In addition to Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder” stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Jamie Alexander as Sif, an Asgardian warrior and Thor’s childhood friend; Taika Waititi as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor; Russell Crowe as Zeus, the king of the Olympians; and Natalie Portman as Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster.
Portman did not appear in the previous Thor film, but agreed to return after Waititi expanded her role. Her cancer treatment has turned into a female version of the Mighty Thor.
And Christian Bale (the former “Batman” star) serves as a villain known as Gorr the God Butcher.
Pay attention and you’ll also spot Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Chris Platt, Sam Neill and Melissa McCarthy.
According to Waititi, Thor is “just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or whether he should be a hero.” A mid-life crisis.
As Thor ruminates: “These hands were once used for battle. Now they’re but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am. I want to choose my own path, live in the moment. My superhero-ing days are over.”
But despite Thor’s attempt to find inner peace, he’s forced to deal with Gorr the God Butcher.
Gorr’s mission is clear: “The only ones who gods care about is themselves. So, this is my vow: all gods will die.”
Wait a minute. Thor recruits Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster to help him stop Gorr from eliminating all gods.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” was filmed back-to-back with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The production received over AU $24 million (U.S. $17 million) of subsidies from the Australian and New South Wales governments. Shooting the two films together provided continuous employment for the local crews.
Thor was a favorite character at Marvel. Back when I was publisher, Editorial VP Jim Sokolowski kept a replica of Thor’s hammer (known as Mjölnir) on his bookshelf. If we wanted to raise Ski’s ire, we would steal it. We were all Lokis at heart.