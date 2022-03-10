If you are cursed with a curse, God cannot answer your prayers. Satan can touch your finances, he can touch your body with sickness. The devil will literally come to your home and abide there.
Whatever someone gives you, or whatever you work for, will go right through your hands like sand.
Some people may say, “I can’t pay them this week. I’ll catch them up next week when I get paid.” That will never work. The devil will make sure you get deeper and deeper into your situation. He knows if you spend God’s tithe, you are a thief and a robber and he can have his way with you.
God allows you to have 90% of all your income but 10% belongs to him.
The Bible declares: “Honor the Lord with thy substance, and with the first fruits of all thine increase: so shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine.” Proverbs 3:9-10.
You also need to know that tithing is not only based on what you work for.
Let me help you. If someone gives you $20, and you don’t have to pay them back, you owe God 10%. However; if you borrow money, that is not an increase, because you have to pay it back.
Whether you find money on the ground, someone takes you out to dinner, gives you a birthday present, a Christmas present, you owe God 10%. Sorry to say, but about 90% of Christians here and around the world are unknowingly robbing God.
Someone may say, “I don’t believe you have to tithe like that.” You are entitled to your beliefs but know that God is listening to you. In light of all the things that are happening on Earth today, I want to make sure God is on my side. Also know that a thief or a robber will not make it into heaven.
If someone takes me out to eat, I will leave the waiter 10% or more in a tip. If I go fishing and catch fish, I will give some of the fish away. If someone gives me groceries, I will give some of them away.
If you want to please God and be blessed, there is always a way. Also, tithing is for everyone not just for Christians.
If you have not been tithing, or doing it correctly, just ask God to forgive you and start doing it right now.
If you have any questions about tithing, contact me by email, and the holy spirit will answer all your questions.