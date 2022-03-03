Tithing is one of the most controversial subjects of the Bible.
A lot of churches don’t believe in tithing. They say it was for the Old Testament.
Some of our churches and saints are not tithing correctly. No matter what the circumstances are, God expects his church to tithe.
The Bible declares: “For I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed. Even from the days of your fathers, ye are gone away from mine ordinances and have not kept them. Return unto me and I will return on to you, saith the Lord of hosts. But ye said, ‘Wherein shall we return? Will a man rob God?’ Yet have ye robbed me. But you say, ‘Wherein have we robbed thee?’ In tithes and offerings. Ye are cursed with a curse; for ye have robbed me, even this whole nation. Bring ye all the tithes into the store house, that there may be meat in mine house and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it. And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts. And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land saith the Lord of hosts.” Malachi 3:6 -12.
If you need more information; read Hebrews chapter 7. It will explain how God has commanded us to tithe today. If you still refuse to tithe make no mistake — you are cursed with a curse.
The Bible does not lie. It is my job as an apostle to give you the truth and to prepare the church for the coming of the Lord. Unfortunately, no matter what truth I give you from the word of God some will not receive it.
Those of you that will receive it, I will do my best to help you be blessed while you are here on Earth. Next week, my column will address tithe or be cursed part 2.
I love you, and am always praying for you. God bless!