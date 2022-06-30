As we live in the last days, and things are getting so evil, my heart goes out for all the Christians that are playing church.
Millions upon millions of Christians will not make it into heaven, because they don’t want the real Jesus.
What are you going to do when evil spirits, and demonic activity begins to manifest itself around you? You must learn how to deal with them. That means getting serious about your walk with Christ.
Only a handful full of born-again Christians want to live holy. Living holy requires suffering, forgiving, patience, loving your enemies. For some it will cost them everything.
Regardless, everyone has to live holy for Christ. God requires it. People will hate you. Some will even want to kill you. Keep moving forward. Press toward the prize (heaven).
The Bible declares: “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:13-14.
I love Jesus so much, but it is not easy to serve him. I’m talking about serving him like the Bible says. The devil will be after us each and every day. That means your life will require lots of fasting and prayer. You will have to learn to trust God no matter what. Allow the Lord to teach you his ways.
Aren’t you tired of the way you are? Every day the same thing over again. I made up my mind years ago to serve the Lord like the Bible says. I don’t have time for churches and preachers trying to make me comfortable. Some preach a seeker-friendly gospel. They don’t want to offend anyone. Please friends, hear me today! Don’t live your life with Christ any old way. You don’t want to miss heaven after being in this evil world for so long.
Lastly, don’t forget Satan (the devil) hates your guts. If you don’t have a close relationship with the Lord, he will not stop until he kills you. You don’t know how bad he wants to succeed. It is only because of God’s grace and mercy he has not done so. Please get serious about your relationship with the lord. Then we can win many souls for Christ.