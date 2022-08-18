Over 110 years ago, a 39-year-old Baptist minister and widower boarded the RMS Titanic along with his 6-year-old daughter and her older cousin/caretaker for the maiden voyage of what was considered an unsinkable ship.
John Harper, his daughter, Annie Jessie, nicknamed “Nana,” and Jessie Leitch were bound for the United States, to the Moody Church in Chicago. Harper had preached for three months there and his dynamic, effective words from the pulpit prompted an invitation to return.
Harper was born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1872 to Christian parents and at approximately age 14 became a follower of Jesus Christ.
With an all-encompassing zeal to tell others about his faith, Harper began going through the streets of his village at age 17, preaching and pleading for people to become reconciled to God.
After working for five or six years at a mill during the day and preaching on street corners in the evenings, Harper was invited by a minister to become part of the Baptist Pioneer Mission in London.
In 1896 he started a church in a Glasgow suburb with 25 members, and in 13 years with his extensive visitation program, it had grown to over 500.
Between 1903 and 1908, Harper became a husband, a father, and then a widower. The loss of his wife and the sadness that filled him only seemed to deepen Harper’s relationship with God and his passion to spread the gospel. In 1910 he was called to become the pastor of Walworth Road Church in London. His reputation as a preacher and an evangelist led to the 1911 invitation for him to preach a three-week revival at the Chicago church started by Dwight L. Moody.
Three weeks was quickly extended to three months. A few weeks after returning to London, Harper received a telegram urging him to return to Moody church to preach for another three months. Harper accepted and decided to sail on the Titanic in April of 1912.
On the tragic night the ship hit an iceberg, Harper woke his daughter, wrapped her in a blanket and got her and her cousin to a lifeboat and left them in safety so he could assist others.
Some reports detail Harper running and shouting, “Women, children and the unsaved into lifeboats.” He ran from person to person in order to tell them about salvation through Jesus Christ.
One particular man almost scoffed at the offer of salvation, so Harper allegedly gave him his life vest, proclaiming that the man needed the life jacket more than Harper did. Up until the very end onboard, Harper urged people to give their lives to Jesus.
He quoted Acts 16:31, “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved.” As the ship descended into the frigid waters, Harper continued his efforts.
Some accounts say that a Scotsman, possibly named Steven Crain, was clinging to a piece of floating debris. Harper, also grasping the wreckage, swam to as many people as he could to give them final encouragement about the love and grace of Christ and to pray with them in their last moments.
Crain reportedly met Harper’s initial biblical invitation by rejecting it. When Harper swam up to him a second time, Crain decided to give his life to Christ.
Harper eventually succumbed to hypothermia and no longer could stay afloat, but Crain was rescued by a returning lifeboat. Years after the tragedy, possibly at a meeting in Canada, Crain was said to have called himself the last convert of John Harper.
Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.