Over 110 years ago, a 39-year-old Baptist minister and widower boarded the RMS Titanic along with his 6-year-old daughter and her older cousin/caretaker for the maiden voyage of what was considered an unsinkable ship.

John Harper, his daughter, Annie Jessie, nicknamed “Nana,” and Jessie Leitch were bound for the United States, to the Moody Church in Chicago. Harper had preached for three months there and his dynamic, effective words from the pulpit prompted an invitation to return.

