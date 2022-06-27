The Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting at an elementary school is horrible. It’s sad. It’s uncalled for. It’s unfathomable in a day and age where people have grown up in what many consider a smarter world.
In reality, however, what happened at Uvalde is obviously a symptom of a far greater problem that besets the United States of America.
It’s not our obsession with the Second Amendment and our right to keep and bear arms. The vast majority of America’s gun owners are law-abiding citizens that have never, nor will ever, point a gun at a living human being, much less pull the trigger. No matter how horrific these shootings are, knee-jerk reactions by politicians — such as occurred this week in Congress — to take quick actions to throw money at a problem they can’t define is like trying to sober up a drunk driver who doesn’t plan to quit drinking. The drunk will keep drinking and driving until his need and reason for drinking is remedied. Take his car; he’ll find another.
We learn new facts daily about the Uvalde incident. None of it is complimentary of law enforcement that waited more than an hour to try and get to the suspect — the criminal with the gun. Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told the Texas Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans, “Three minutes after the subject entered the West building, there were sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armor to isolate, distract and neutralize the subject.”
McCraw went on to say, “The only thing stopping the hallway of dedicated officers from entering rooms 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.”
In the Parkland school shooting in 2018, a school resource officer hid while a gunman killed 17 people.
The FBI’s background check system failed in 2015 allowing Dylann Roof of South Carolina to kill nine people in a church. What is interesting here is the fact background checks are a part of any gun purchase today yet most folks, including the politicians who make laws, don’t seem to know it because that is the first thing usually citied for remedy when one of these horrific events occur.
These are examples of a failed government. It doesn’t matter what laws are passed it doesn’t prevent the criminal spreading his hatefulness upon others, most of whom are unarmed. In fact, it makes the case that it’s far better to have good people with guns than it is to leave our well-being up to a criminal with a gun and an impotent government.
The attitude of others plays into the actions of police. Democrats’ effort to “defund the police” went on for months and months. Police actions were questioned at every turn. Their methods were questioned as were their reactions.
Can you imagine a police chief having to make good decisions when he has to unnecessarily think about what the aftermath of criticism is going to be if he makes the wrong decision? Politicians started the “defund the police chant” and are part of the problem.
It is “thumb games” — those games children and adults sit and play day and night on wide screen monitors — that affect their emotional well-being? Are the games the reasons youngsters are losing the reality of life and death and what guns will really do to human life?
What is the answer to the madness?
The answer isn’t the law hurriedly passed by Congress last week. The new law is nothing more than a political action before an election, not one that is going to attack the root of the problem and remedy it.
I’m glad the law includes a person’s juvenile record in background checks and I’m glad there is a mental health component. But, if Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr — both who left Republican ranks to vote with the Democrats in the Senate — believe this bill with its aim to throw money at states to enact so-called “red-flag laws,” is a good one, then I predict it will do little, if anything, to solve mass shootings. What it will do through the “red-flag laws” is directly attack the Second Amendment and individual rights.
Let’s have weapon safety courses. Let’s train youngsters about weapons and the damage they cause. Let’s require every level of government to share their computerized systems with one another so every agency can see combined data in real time.
For example, if a domestic violence protective order is put into effect at 4:30 p.m. on a Friday, that information should be in every agency’s file at the same time, from the local police department to the FBI.
Politicians need to get serious about spending. Wasteful spending should be cut from every budget, from the town hall to the halls of Congress. The money can be used to harden schools and to hire a sufficient number of officers to man every school in America.
Get rid of the “gun-free zone” signs. Let criminals know if you go on a school campus for nefarious purposes you may not go home for an evening meal.
Once again, for political reasons only, we have missed an opportunity to have a deep, thoughtful, and productive conversation about why mass shootings are occurring, the root of them, and how we might truly remedy them without taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens.