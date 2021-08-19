Jesus was whipped by Roman soldiers until his flesh was ripped open. After he was beaten so bad you could not tell whether he was an animal or a man.
Then they nailed him to a cross with nails as big as railroad spikes. Finally he took on every sin and every disease that ever will be. He did all that for you and me.
So why does the church want to serve Satan and Jesus at the same time? Satan tries to imitate everything that Jesus does. Jesus works with angels, Satan works with demons. Jesus sits on a throne, and Satan sits on a throne. Jesus promises eternal life, and Satan promises everything on Earth.
The devil goes as far as to pretend like he is a Christian. He’s deceiving hundreds, of thousands of Christians every day. The Bible declares, “For Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. 2nd Corinthians 11:14.
We, the church, have made it so easy for him to succeed. Most Christians don’t even open their Bible until Sunday morning. They don’t have a prayer life but will pray when things go wrong.
God created man to worship him. When is the last time we sat down in our homes and worshipped God 30 -60 minutes, pouring out our hearts to him, glorifying his name and telling him how much we love him? I have said over, and over again, terrible times are here. We must work on ourselves night and day, living holy, that we can withstand all the things that the enemy throws at us.
If you hear this word of the Lord right now and the devil touches one of your family members and tries to kill them, you can anoint them and command the enemy to go.
We have to live a life in Christ, that we can get a prayer through. A lot of the time the lord will let us know when evil or danger is coming. The Holy Spirit will constantly speak to us. We will never hear him, if we don’t live a righteous life. Let’s pray. Say, “Lord deliver me and strengthen me that I might walk upright in your sight. Help me to be all I can be in you, for your glory in Jesus name, amen.”
God bless!