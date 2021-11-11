The devil is destroying the world that we live in with all manner of evil.
People who are saved and unsaved are literally destroying themselves.They often feel great hopelessness. The unsaved try to find relief in the sin of the world. A lot of Christians follow that same way.
Why? Because they don’t have faith, nor do they trust God. People must realize that there is a great price to pay for sin. If we repent the lord will forgive us, but there is still a price to pay. Otherwise people would sin knowing that the lord would forgive them if they ask.
The Bible says: “The soul that sinneth shall die.” Ezekiel 18:20.
There has to be a difference between clean and unclean, the saved and the unsaved. “Wherefore come out from among them and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.” 2nd Corinthians 6:17.
Do you know what it means to be received by the lord? He will give us power to heal the sick, to cast out devils and even to raise the dead. That is great, but I want power to win souls for Christ.
I remember a time years ago when I told the lord I wanted more of him. You have got to be careful what you ask the lord for, because you will get it. I asked him from my heart. After much suffering, I got what I asked for. I got it by living the word of God and living like Jesus lived.
We must love our enemies, do good to them that hate us, bless those that curse us and pray for those that spitefully use us and persecute us.
We must obey God’s commandments, walk in love, have a repenting heart and hate sin. Then the lord will slowly transform our lives. He will teach us to live in a world full of chaos and keep us in perfect peace.
Brothers and sisters, part of my calling in the end times is to pray for certain people, places and things. I do it every morning and every evening, seven days a week.
If you have any questions or prayer request, email me and I will gladly help you. Some of you are experiencing things, and you don’t know if it’s the lord or the devil. Allow the lord to help you. You will be glad you did.
God bless!