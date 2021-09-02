Let me start by saying, I love you and there is nothing you can do about it.
I don’t care if you hate me. It does not matter. I still love you! Someone may say, “That there is not that much love in the world.” I would say to them, “Have you tried Jesus? God is love!”
If you fill yourself up with God, you cannot help but to walk in love. Can you imagine how wonderful this world would be if everyone did that? I say to every born-again Christian, you will never prosper, or grow in Christ until you learn to walk in love.
The Bible declares: “That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and the length, and the depth, and height; and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God.” Ephesians 3:17- 19.
We are commanded by God to love one another. It is easy to love somebody that loves you, or to be nice to someone that is being nice to you. That’s the way the world loves.
The church must love unconditionally. The Bible says: “This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I (Jesus) have loved you.” John 15:12. “Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God; and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.” 1 John 4:7-8.
I remember a time when a pastor who is dear to me had been sick for a very long time. A very specially chosen man of God. It got so bad that he had to go to the hospital and be admitted.
We don’t live in the same city, but without even letting him know I went on a three-day fast, having nothing but water. During the fast, I prayed that God would bring him out.
God did just that! To God be the glory!
If we don’t walk in love, our life will be miserable on Earth, and we will not make it to Heaven. As an act of love, I want to pray for this newspaper and everyone that makes it possible. Lord we thank you so much for loving us, and making this newspaper possible. Lord evil is everywhere, and a whole lot of people are getting sick and leaving here. I pray that you would cover everyone that is affiliated with this newspaper with your blood. Supernaturally protect each and every one, that they may do their job the best of their ability. Lord protect them from all manner of evil and viruses.
We thank you so much, for we owe you everything. In Jesus name, Amen!