The other day, I was in my friend’s barbershop and he shared a story with me that touched me deeply. We were talking about playing golf. I said jokingly that I probably shouldn’t play golf with my pastor because the game of golf could reveal very quickly if I still had a problem with my language.
Dennis (the Barber) said that he played with his pastor and didn’t act up but that he apologized before the round started in case he did.
His pastor simply responded: “That’s between you and Jesus. …”
What a cool pastor. Dennis continued to tell the story of God speaking to him during a recent round. He said that he had begun to take the game too seriously as he became a better player and how he forgot that when he started golf it was a time to walk and talk with Jesus. So he tee’d the ball up after praying and took his swing and it went way wrong.
He sliced it hard and the ball went into woods. First reaction — anger. But something happened. He heard the ball bouncing off trees and all of a sudden it landed back on the fairway. At that moment, he heard God say: “No matter how wrong you go or how deep you go into the wilderness, I can always bring you out and place you back on the fairway of life. But you have to ask.”
He began to weep in humility and joy! I wanted to share this with others because it is the truth. God does restore, heal, correct, and help the lost find the way. He loves, leads and develops his children. We must simply ask!
Proverbs 27:17 proclaims: “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another. …”
My barber and friend sharpened me that day and for that I’m grateful and I’m also so very grateful that God places me back on the fairway of life when I’ve gone astray.
Thanks Dennis for using your trade and business for more than just generating revenue. You will be rewarded. If you need a haircut and some Jesus — Hometown Barbershop, Farmville NC.
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.