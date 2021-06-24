What does it mean to be anointed?
Someone anointed by God, is someone divinely chosen. An anointed person is ordained and consecrated for God’s plans and purposes while on Earth — not by man but by God himself.
An anointed person’s life should bear good fruit, touching and making a lasting difference in others with love, truth, and kindness.
If you are anointed you are probably a little different, not like the masses. God’s anointed/chosen ones can accomplish things that seem too big for them. God’s anointed kill giants with a sling and a stone. They take naps with lions. They walk on water and through fire.
God’s anointed survive shipwrecks, snakebites and prison doors slamming. They are often mistreated, betrayed by those who should love and respect them and thrown into pits to die.
God’s anointed are special because God’s hand is on them. They have missions and assignments to carry out, and because they are chosen and sent by God, they are also protected and blessed by Him.
I was reading Psalm 20 last night: “May the name of the God of Jacob defend you; may He send you help from the holy sanctuary and strengthen you out of Zion. … May He grant you according to your heart’s desire. … May the Lord fulfill all your petitions. … Now I know that the Lord saves His anointed; The Lord will answer him from His holy heaven with the saving strength of His right hand. Some people trust in chariots and some in great horses; but we will remember the name of the Lord our God. Our enemies have taken a knee — bowed down and fallen; but we have risen and stand firm and upright. Save Lord! May the King answer us when we call.”
David the giant slayer — a one-time shepherd boy was anointed to become a king — penned these words: “Now I know the Lord saves His anointed.” If you are anointed, keep on walking on God’s path and complete the mission. If you are not sure if you are anointed talk to God. If you are an enemy of an anointed man or woman — woe to you. The Lord saves His anointed.”
Amen and amen. God bless and remember love is a force far more powerful than hate.