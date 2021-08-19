It has been a while since I last wrote. I haven’t felt a message in some time. I found myself writing more about politics and the evil leadership our country is under than about how wonderful our Savior Jesus Christ (our real leader) is and the privilege we as Christians have in these strange times.
For this reason, I stopped writing articles for a few weeks and sought out a fresh word from God for myself. I wrote in my personal journal how I was feeling — thoughts, ideas, questions and experiences. It’s funny how when we slow down and quiet ourselves we can hear the voice of God speaking.
I’ll share one experience that happened on the shores of Ocracoke a couple weeks ago.
We packed our fishing gear — boards, chairs, towels and cooler — and headed to the beach, excited that no rain was in the forecast until later that afternoon. You’ve got to know it rained almost every day of our vacation.
We drove out on the beach, began to unload and suddenly dark angry looking clouds appeared. Rain drops heavy enough to knock a bird out cold began falling. Everyone but me and my son and his cousin jumped back in the trucks.
I walked to the waves, stood in the rain, threw my hands up, looked to the heavens and began to praise God. I praised him for all the good in my life. I praised him for the rain. This moment of worship got so good that I began to dance.
Kaiden laughed and joined me in dancing, his cousin soon followed. A few minutes into this God-ordained dance party my wife joined us. She said “What are y’all doing? I responded, “Making memories.” She said, “I want to make memories, too.”
We danced and played in the rain as a family for 20minutes and made lasting memories. My son before bed said: “I will always remember this day … dancing in the rain with my daddy on an Ocracoke beach and one day I will tell my kids about it on this very same beach.”
Where am I going with this? I had a choice to make that day — be mad or sad about the rain, pout and complain about it or dance in it. I chose joy. I chose to dance. I chose to praise God for my family and friends and health and prosperity. I chose to make memories.
We live in strange times — frustrating times. I urge you to choose joy. Dance in the rain and make memories. And by the way, after our praise through the rain the sun appeared bright and shining. When we praise God through our rainy times the Son (Jesus) will appear. #Choose Joy.
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.