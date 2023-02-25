How many of us need a closer walk with Jesus? How many of us need the Holy Spirit dwelling in us and directing our moves? I can answer for me — I do.
If we need this, are we asking? If we recognize our need and make Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit welcome, their ever present presence will be enlarged and fruit will follow.
The hymns lyrics say this: “I am weak but Thou art strong; Jesus keeps me from all wrong. I’ll be satisfied as long as I walk; let me walk close, close to thee. Through this world of toils and snares if I falter lord who cares, who with me my burden shares — none but thee, Lord none but thee. When my feeble life is over, time for me will be no more. Guide me gently and safely over to thy kingdom shore — to thy shore. Just a closer walk with thee. Grant it Jesus is my plea.”
What is your plea today? Do you want help in keeping from wrongdoings? Do want help navigating through life’s trials and the enemy’s traps?
Do you want someone share your burdens and actually care about how you’re feeling? Do you want someone to pick you up when you falter? Do you want when your life ends, a gentle hand to lead you home? Do you want to spend your eternity on the shores of beauty and peace?
If you answered yes, make your plea. Ask God — in the fullness of the Trinity — to renew your mind and enter into your life like a consuming fire.
If you want a closer walk with thee — the all-powerful and all-knowing God — then you must ask and be prepared to receive. God bless. #Revival has started.
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.