Have you ever had someone in your life who speaks about you in a negative way? Someone who tries to get others to view you in an untrue and unfair manner? Someone who dislikes you — maybe even hates you — and has no problem spewing lies about you.?

How do you handle this type of attack? First, forgive them. Yes, forgive them.

Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.