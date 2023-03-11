Have you ever had someone in your life who speaks about you in a negative way? Someone who tries to get others to view you in an untrue and unfair manner? Someone who dislikes you — maybe even hates you — and has no problem spewing lies about you.?
How do you handle this type of attack? First, forgive them. Yes, forgive them.
Jesus said: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Bitterness is like a consuming cancer. Bitterness will cause your peace to leave you and possibly your health to leave as well.
If a person walks into a room and your whole attitude changes and your inner peace vacates, you may be harboring bitterness. “He that angers you controls you.”
I have several people in my life that I must really pray about forgiving. Hearing their name causes discomfort. Seeing them in person is sickening. If they attend the same event — family or social — my happiness and peace take off and leave me so very quickly.
I must let go and I must, by faith, forgive. After forgiving, I can read the word of God and rejoice in God, knowing that he will defend me against lies. I can trust that if the person speaking against me continues to do so, there will be consequences that come from the hand of the almighty God, the same God who called me to salvation and to service.
God protects the anointed. Psalm 105:15 says: “Touch not mine anointed and do my prophets (those who speak for God) no harm.” Another translation reads like this: “Do not touch my chosen leaders or harm my prophets (speakers of truth.)”
What happens when a person continues to speak evil and harm against God’s chosen? Psalm 63:11 says: “But the king (chosen leader) will rejoice in God; all who swear by God will glory in him, while the mouths of liars will be silenced.”
So we know from this scripture that God eventually silences the liar’s mouth. We read in Psalm 59 that King David says: “Deliver me from my enemies, O God protect me from those who rise up against me. See what they spew from their mouths; they spew out swords from their lips. You are my strength and fortress, my loving God. God will go before me and will gloat over those that slander me. For the sins of their mouths, for the words of their lips, let them be caught in their pride. For the curses and lies they utter shall consume them in wrath, consume them till they are no more.”
This may seem harsh by some, but slanderous words designed to cut and kill one’s character will not be allowed by God forever. So today, for a word of encouragement to those being slandered: God sees, hears and will administer justice in due time. Rejoice in God. Seek him and find peace. Let God remove bitterness from your heart. A word of warning for liars and enemies of God’s chosen: Continue and you will be silenced. Repent and you too shall rejoice in God.
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.