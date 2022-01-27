There are so many words in the English language. Some we like — others not so much. There are kind and loving words and harsh and hurtful ones too. There are “bad words” — profane in nature that we all learn and are taught not to say. I’m sure you know a couple four-letter words yourself.
You know what I think the worst four letter word is ...? WAIT. Wait often seems like a bad word. No one likes to wait for there dreams to come true — the big house, the perfect job, the just right spouse, the kids, the vacation home, the large bank accounts, the whatever your dream is. No one likes to be told to wait.
Yet waiting is part of life. We can and should work hard and make plans but God opens these special doors of blessing and doors of opportunity on his time — not ours.
We want it all right now. We want it as fast as our neighbors, friends or family members got it. We think of the word “wait” as a bad derogatory word when in reality it is often what we actually need — a pause.
Sometimes we need to slow down, pause and wait on the goodness and mercy of God’s hands. If we seek God, wait on his perfect timing, we will get every last thing he has planned for us to have.
The Bible says this about waiting: “The Lord is good to those who wait for him …” Lamentations 3:25 “For still the vision/dream awaits its appointed time; it hastens to the end — it will not lie. Even if it seems slow — wait for it because it will surely come …” Habakkuk 2:3. “Let us not grow weary in doing good — for in due season we will reap if we don’t give up.” Galatians 6:9.
Someone reading this has given up on a dream. Wake that dream back up in your heart and spirit. These dreams and hopes are for an appointed time.
We all must learn to wait on our God appointed times. God wants us all to know and memorize Jeremiah 29:11 so during our seasons of wait, we can wait with hope and anticipation.
“I know the plans I have for you” (the doors I will open for you), says the lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future (doors of opportunity).
Wait is actually a loving, instructional and protective word.
Keep dreaming, working, waiting and trusting. Your reaping season is on the way. God bless.