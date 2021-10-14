I cannot believe the things I see and hear in this country. Absolutely anything goes!
What happened to getting married, having a family, going to work and to church on Sunday? Can you believe that there are children that have never been to church?
If they went, where would they go anyway? Some of the places that are called churches you cannot tell the difference from a nightclub. They talk like the world, and dress like the world and Jesus is not in the building.
Some parents cuss in front of their children; some even cuss their children out. Then they think it is funny when they hear a 2- or 3-year-old child cuss. Something has gone terribly wrong when a parent will let their child call them by their first name. A lot of children don’t say mom or dad anymore. They say, “Hey Sam, can I have $5?” They say, “Mary, I don’t feel good.” They wouldn’t feel good when I got through with them.
Why don’t parents whip their children anymore? The Bible declares: “Do not withhold correction from a child, for if you beat him with a rod, he will not die.” Proverbs 23:13.
Because parents have refused to whip their children, when they tell them to do something, the child says, “I don’t feel like it.”
Have you seen the kind of clothing parents allow their children to wear? Girls who are 12 to 16 years old are dressing like prostitutes. Young men have pants all the way down to their knees.
So many young people are dying or getting locked up every day. I don’t blame only the parents, but also the church.
It’s time for parents to teach the kids how to be men and women. First they are going to have to stay home and raise them and stop going out to clubs, leaving them home to take care of themselves.
Do you realize how many children are addicted to porn? The sinful pleasures of this world are destroying good people and families. “In the last days perilous times shall come, for men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures, more than lovers of God.” Second Timothy 3:1- 4.
It is time to make a change. We as the church need to preach godly morals again. That is the only way the world can become a better place. God bless!