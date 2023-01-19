You read the headline, but first we should define what a dilemma is — then we can focus on what is “the” dilemma.
A dilemma occurs when a difficult decision or choice must be made between two or more alternatives.
Often in life we face difficulties of decision. A choice has to be made and we must decide which is right — which is easier or harder — which is more beneficial and sometimes (most times) there will be positive and negative effects for whatever you choose.
Currently, our country and the American church are in a dilemma. Some may not spell it out as clearly as I hope to, but the dilemma is a crisis of faith — a crisis of belief. What do you believe? How do you measure or gauge what is right and moral?
Well for many years the Bible was used as the measuring stick for righteousness and holiness and if followed the believer usually lived a moral life and passed those teachings on to the generations that followed.
Unfortunately today, Christians are battling with what the “word” says. They are many times attempting to be Christ’s follower’s without actually following the path laid out.
If we are concerned with whether the word matters, read this: “In the beginning was the word — and the word was with God — and the word was God.”
This scripture lets us know how powerful the word is. It is directly connected to God. Some believers think that as the times have changed, so has God. Wrong.
Malachi 3:6 says: “For I am the Lord and I change not.” We must face this dilemma directly. We must choose to follow Christ and his word or we can choose to rewrite the guide provided to us by the anointed inspiration of God our creator. If you choose the Bible you must choose it in its entirety.
What negative will come from choosing righteousness? Less time in the bar — happy wholesome marriages, stronger families, less stress, better sleep, more peace.
In reality, the only real negative will be that you become labeled and judged for not being “woke” or politically correct or totally supportive of sin.
I’ll close with this:
“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction and there are many that go in by it … because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way that leads to life and only few find it.” Be one of the few. Face the dilemma and make a choice.
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.
