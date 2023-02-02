This is a question for the saved — the church — people. If you died today, are you sure you would make it into the kingdom of heaven?

Some of you may have answered “Yes.” Some may have answered, “I don’t know.” Some may even answer, “no.” I wonder if there’s anyone who answered, “Only God knows.”

If you need prayer or encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or write me at P. O. Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.