This is a question for the saved — the church — people. If you died today, are you sure you would make it into the kingdom of heaven?
Some of you may have answered “Yes.” Some may have answered, “I don’t know.” Some may even answer, “no.” I wonder if there’s anyone who answered, “Only God knows.”
That’s true. Only God knows, but he will let you know. How? You must get very close to him. Not only will he let you know but he will also share secrets of his heart, just like he did with Moses and Elijah.
Before we even think about going to heaven, there is a lot of work to be done on Earth. When is the last time you won a soul for Christ? Have you even tried?
A lot of people think living the saved life consists of being good and going to church on Sunday. That’s only a small part of it. We are supposed to be soldiers in the army of the lord.
That means if you are a housewife, you must prepare yourself every day for battle. The devil is attacking your marriage, your children, your finances and your salvation. Housewives, stop sitting at home looking at soap operas.
Soap operas are full of every abomination. The devil can walk into your homes and have his way.
Men, when you go to work every day you are supposed to honor your wife just like she’s there with you. When you pull up to the gas station to get gas, you should not be trying to make a pass at a good-looking young lady.
Some of you even flirt with women on your jobs. That can cause you to lose everything. You are supposed to be the priest of your home. .
Children, when you go to school you are to honor your parents just as though they are there with you. It is not a time to behave like you have not been raised properly.
These are a few examples where we need to improve our relationships with Christ. There is work to be done if we are going to make it to the kingdom of heaven.
Whether you believe it or not, Jesus is coming soon. The church to must hurry, lest you get distracted by the things of the world.
The Bible declares: “And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness and cares of this life, and so that day comes upon you unawares.” Luke 21:34.
In the meantime, I am praying for you day and night. I love you so much! God bless!
If you need prayer or encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or write me at P. O. Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.