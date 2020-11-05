With COVID-19 still haunting eastern North Carolina, many community businesses, churches and organizations worked to bring a sense of normalcy along with a frightfully good time for children on Halloween.
The Grifton Volunteer Fire Department, Grifton Police Department and Grifton Rescue Squad joined forces to ensure children could safely take part in the holiday.
After talking with local health officials and looking at CDC guidelines, the organizations felt a drive-through trunk-or-treat event would be the way to go, according to EMT Denise Harper with Grifton Rescue Squad.
“Masks must be worn and everyone handing out candy must wear gloves,” Harper said, adding safety was a priority for the event.
The trunk-or-treat featured more than 20 vehicles with attendants dressed in costume passing out candy to children in cars between 6 and 8 p.m at the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department.
“It is a success. It is beyond anything we could have thought possible,” Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said.
Harper added, “It’s great. It’s just a big turnout. It’s a whole lot more than we thought there would be.
“I’m tickled. They’re dressed up and I think they’re having fun,” Harper said.
Having the event was important to the members of the participating organizations.
“We felt the kids have had everything else taken from them with COVID. We wanted to have some sense of normalcy,” Grifton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Johnson said.
Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva added, “COVID has put a lot of stress on children with school. We just wanted to bring back some normalcy.”
Though the rescue organizations are used to working together, being able to coordinate fun events in the community is especially rewarding, officials said.
“It’s a huge deal,” Johnson said. “Anytime we can come together and do something for the community, it’s a great thing. This brings us together for a non-stressful reason- just to have fun and see the kids smile.”
“Everything was for the kids,” he said.
Farmville
In Farmville, Commissioner Brenda Elks worked for weeks creating a special map for this year’s trick-or-treaters after the town’s annual Halloween event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We just decided we would leave it up to our citizens to do an old-fashioned trick or treat,” Elks said.
“I took control of this because I love the children in our community,” she said. “Sadly, COVID-19 has changed so much in their world and I wanted a little normalcy for Halloween for them.”
The map highlighted approximately 60 Farmville households, five businesses and one church that choose to distribute candy to children.
“Farmville is an amazing community and I am thankful and blessed to be a part of it,” Elks said.
At the suggestion of Farmville resident Meredith Wright, Elks reached out to the Pitt County Planning Department to see if interns would create the map, which was then emailed to interested families.
“Eli Johnson and two of his interns — Love Ott and Gregory Feldman — took the addresses I sent and created a wonderful map,” Elks said.
Fountain
The town of Fountain held its annual Halloween celebration on Friday night at the NEEDs Center, consisting of candy distribution to children and their families.
“We have not had any of the events we would have normally had,” said Fountain Mayor Shirley Mitchell. “I felt that since I have always held a safe night out for kids for Halloween, this would still be something good to do for the kids.”
Snow Hill
In Snow Hill, Kids on Stage offered its own Trunk or Treat Saturday. The Trunk or Treat took place in conjunction with Kids on Stage’s performance of “Descendants: The Musical,” and organizers said it was one way the program could give back to the community.
Ayden
Due to cases of COVID-19 in the Ayden Police Department, Ayden’s Halloween Carnival Drive-Through, sponsored by the Ayden Arts and Recreation Center, the police department and Ayden Community Policing Council was canceled on Friday.