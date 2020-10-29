SNOW HILL — It’s showtime once more for Kids on Stage.
The curtain will rise on the youth theater troupe Friday through Sunday as members perform in “Descendants: The Musical.”
After a successful run of the production “HEAL,” written by Kids on Stage organizer and director Parker Harris in August, Harris said he wanted to continue to promote a message of unity.
“(HEAL) is a show about unity. At the root of the show, it shows the connection for healing,” Harris said.
Descendants carries that message forward, he said.
“(The show) is about no matter where you come from, or what you look like, we’re better together,”Harris said. “I think we can agree we’re better together. At the core, we’re all people and capable of great things.”
The play follows the children of popular Disney Villains such as Maleficent’s daughter Mal, played by Emily Grubbs, 16, the Evil Queen’s daughter Evie, played by Kailee Grubbs, 16, Cruella De Vil’s son Carlos, played by Davyn Hall, 9, and Jafar’s son Jay, played by Jack Rooney, 16.
Ben, child of Belle and the Beast and played by Nick Avent, 13, announces his first proclamation as soon-to-be king —allowing the children of villains to attend the “good” school located in Auradon.
The plays follows the journey of the villain children as they navigate their personal struggles of good versus evil, Harris said.
“(Ben) thinks people can be good no matter where they come from,” Harris said. “They are battling this inner monologue of ‘I’m a villain, I’m supposed to be bad, but that’s not who I am.’”
Descendant features the largest cast Harris has ever directed, with 45 cast members ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old.
Harris said he believes more kids were inspired to get involved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so fun to watch them all work together,” he said.
The play opens Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday will offer two shows, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. There will be one show on Sunday, at 3 p.m
Halloween costumes are encouraged, and a Halloween costume contest will be held during intermission.
Cast members also are hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday from 3:30-6 p.m. and will distribute candy to participants, Harris said.
Performances will be held at the Greene County Wellness Center and social distancing will be followed. To ensure this, families wishing to purchase tickets will purchase a pod, or collection of seats. Pods are available in 2, 3, 4, or 6 seats at $20 for a 2-seat pod, $30, for a 3-seat pod, $40 for a 4 seat pod and $60 for a 6-seat pod.
Pods will be set up so families are grouped together and will be 6 feet apart, Harris said.
Masks are required when walking to and from the pods, but can be taken off when seated, he said.
The gym capacity has been reduced to comply with state regulations and sanitizing will take place between shows, Parker said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and seating availability, Harris encourages the public to purchase tickets online. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.gckidsonstage.org/tickets.