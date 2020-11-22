FARMVILLE — When LaRue King set out to document her life, she intended the resulting book as a gift for her children and grandchildren.
The Farmville resident never imagined it would draw interest from the wider community and would culminate in a book signing.
King was recovering from a shoulder surgery when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. The result was that King and her husband, Larry, had to spend much more time indoors.
To fill the time, King decided to write a book detailing her life.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. With my shoulder replacement and the virus, I figured it would be a good time to start,” King said.
Titled “LaRue, My Life as I Remembered It,” King hopes the book will allow her present and future family members to learn more about her.
“It’s a way for my great-grandchildren to know me,” King said. “We have a lot of family time. Family is very important to me.”
The book began as a short, simple document. But as King wrote, she remembered more stories and quickly began to fill up blank pages.
“It started small and kept getting bigger and bigger,” she said. “I just can’t believe it. I put it all together. It’s such a variety of my lifetime. That’s amazing to me.”
The book includes stories about King’s childhood and documents her life after moving to Farmville in 1984.
She also shares stories of her work life, which includes working as an X-ray technician for 44 years, and documents King’s life after retirement, including travel and checking items off her bucket list.
“One time I was X-raying a child that was mentally handicapped,” King said, adding the mother brought the child into the room and the child was scared and would not remain still for the X-ray.
“The mother said, ‘Let me have a moment with him,’ and she sang ‘Jesus Loves Me.’ The child was so calm and never moved,” King said, adding that moment still brings tears to her eyes.
The book also includes humorous stores including the times King spent hunting deer with her grandchildren and the time she learned to waterski.
“How she was quiet enough to kill a dear, I don’t know,” Larry joked. “She’s a great shot. The first season she shot five shots and killed five deer.”
King was 42 years old when she learned to waterski.
“She didn’t give up. She kept trying,” Larry said.
King added, “I was determined.”
While the book is prominently about King and her life it also shares history, according to Larry.
“I don’t know how many young folks might read it, but it can be very uplifting and give them hope,” he said. “She worked in tobacco and her family was actually very poor. She grew up in that environment and pursued a career and had a wonderful life.
“Somebody who doesn’t know her, they will understand she had lots of dreams and lots of things she wanted to do,” he said.
As the book grew, so did interest in obtaining a copy.
“The response after talking to people, they sound really excited,” Larry said.
A book signing took place on Saturday at R D Salon on South Contentnea Street. The event also served as an open house for the salon.
Many friends were expected. “It’s going to be a fun afternoon,” King said.
King already is planning for her second book.
“I started getting some thoughts on that,” King said, adding the book could be titled ‘Oh to be Young Again.’”
“Being young is wonderful,” she said. “Getting old — well, I don’t know what to say about it.”