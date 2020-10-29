AYDEN — About 150 people who attended a free cookout and and community event hosted Oct. 17 at Fryday Nite Fish-The Original Backyard were treated to fish stew and a show by local business owners.
Hosted by Fryday Nite Fish owner Tonnia Wallace, the second annual Backyard Bonding/I’m Minding my Business Give Back event was a way meet and build personal connections with the community, Wallace said.
“It was an event that allowed me to speak one-on-one with our customers and to give back to the very ones that helped me to become successful,” Wallace said.
The walk up business features outdoor seating. Guests gathered in person on social media for food and a show featuring Takeema Parsons, owner of Sassy Fitness in Kinston, and Shelia Leggett of Greenville, owner of NuLook, and Wanda Pratt, a leader in the biker community.
“At this time we put on an unorthodox show that took our customers and social media on a spin. No one knew that the message I was sending was that in life you have to learn how to ‘mind your business’ in order to become successful,” Wallace said.
The play on words is Wallace’s mantra: she pays attention to Fryday Nite Fish and tries not to worry too much about what other people think.
“I have been using the slogan ever since I was in my 20s. I started using it more since COVID-19 when I noticed business owners were losing customers because of them posting distasteful comments about racism on social media. The entrepreneur in me forced me to use it more and to trademark it,” Wallace said.
Wallace was surprised when she discovered the phrase had been put onto T-shirts and was being used by other business owners. She applied to have the slogan trademarked, and it was approved in September, she said.
Wallace and her partners greeted customers then hit the street to dance.
“I couldn’t get the steps right with Sassy Fitness’ dancers nor could I get it right with the Nulook dancers. At that point I informed everyone that this is why everyone should mind their business,” Wallace said.
Wallace used the event to promote her hashtag, #SheTique, she said. “It means a Black Girl Boss with a successful business. Everyone thought that was funny and wanted to know how I came up with that name. I explained to them that being that I have a unique style of restaurant, everything I do has to be unique,” Wallace said.
The event also served as a way to market her husband Alonzo’s famous #FrydayNiteStew.
“We gave away 142 cups of stew. It wowed the crowd and had them going into a frenzy. We knew there was going to be a lot of people at the event, but wasn’t sure if we should give away fish stew, because it’s expensive. We prayed about it and decided that my momma would be smiling in heaven if we did such thing.” Wallace said,
Wallace and her family were pleased with the participation and is already looking forward to next year’s event.
“This one was amazing and we know the next one will be too. However, I think I was most excited to see everyone bonding, laughing, talking and eating, because 2020 has brought a lot of tears and broken hearts to some. We will always share and love on our customers,” Wallace said.