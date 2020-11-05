GRIFTON — Generations of parents have urged their children to get out of the house and enjoy nature. Now youth in Grifton have a new spot to do just that.
After postponements due to COVID-19 and rain, the Grifton community gathered at St. David Street Park on Oct. 28 to celebrate the In Play Nature Play initiative with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Funded largely by a Vidant Medical Center Community Benefit Grant, the initiative features eight areas created from reclaimed and natural materials and designed to encourage children to become active while outdoors.
“They have done a great job with it and we are grateful to be a part of it. It’s a beautiful place for kids and it provides more opportunities for them to be active, which makes them healthier,” said Kahla Hall, director of the benefit grant program.
“It teachers kids they can play outside even if they don’t have an area like this,” Hall said.
Chris Smith, Vidant Health’s vice president of finance and opportunity, said he was excited to be a part of the celebration.
“I’ve got a vested interest (since I have kids),” Smith said. “It all helps us meet our mission at Vidant and that is to improve health and wellness in eastern North Carolina. We couldn’t do it without the community.”
The new features were designed to encourage nature play with children’s imagination in mind.
“When children climb a tree in their backyard, walk on a fallen log to cross a small stream or build a fort with sticks and fallen limbs they gather from a forest, they are engaging in nature play,” said Grifton In Play volunteer Vicki Kennedy.
Through nature play, children can be as creative as they like as they explore the areas while building their basic physical skills.
Nature play also allows children to experience a small amount of risk while it supports their development of focus and planning skills.
By using reclaimed and nature-centered equipment, children also enhance their appreciation of nature, Kennedy said.
St. David’s Park features a stump walk consisting of a variety of different size tree stumps and a zig-zag slack line which allows children to climb to moderate heights, improving their confidence while building strength and balance.
Other features include a bog walk made of logs and rocks, a vine hoop, rope tree and four-log fort frame.
Noah Smith, 8, of Winterville was excited to test out the climbers, which features X-shaped logs with a central bar.
“It has a lot of things for older children and it’s fun. (The climbers) look cool,” Smith said.
Another favorite has been the sand hill, according to Grifton town manager Mark Warren.
A professional designer was called in to help put the playscape together.
“We just had a vision in our heads and no idea how to make it a reality,” Kennedy said, adding the group contacted Rob Ticknor owner of On the Outside LLC of Greenville.
“Rob had the experience and looked at these particulars trees and this particular layout and come up with all these wonderful features.”
Designing the park’s Nature Play features was only as difficult as finding the materials, according to Ticknor.
“The most challenging parts is always finding the materials to use. We try to use everything natural. It’s really just finding the materials to match your design,” he said, adding many people donated supplies to construct the features.
“No matter what you plan for the kids to do, they will find a way to play,” Ticknor said.
Grifton officials expressed enthusiasm for the park and its potential.
“It’s nice. I hope people come and enjoy it. I’m glad we had the opportunity to upgrade it and hope people are appreciative of is,” said Grifton Commissioner Raymond Oakes.
Commissioner Claude Kennedy added, “I think it means a lot to Grifton. It’s something all small towns should be excited about.”
The grant also helped to provide upgrades to Maddie’s Mini Park. Donations for St. David Street Park also came from Weyerhauerser and the Grifton Garden Club, which provided the funding for the park’s pollinator garden.