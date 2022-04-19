GRIFTON — After a long pandemic hiatus, pageantry was back, live and in living color as six young ladies competed in the 50th annual Miss Grifton Shad Festival Pageant on the stage of the Grifton School auditorium.
Nearly 200 townspeople attended the April 9 event and saw Mykenzie Bowen crowned Miss Grifton 2022 as all six contestants put on a performance that lived up to the pageant’s Hollywood theme, “The Greatest Show,” and fired up the community for the festival, which runs April 27-30.
“They’re all such amazing girls and they are all beautiful,” said Bowen, the daughter of Brandon Bowen and Shannon Casper and sponsored by Cleaning by Julie Monroe. “I am so glad I had this opportunity to get to know everyone and step out of my comfort zone.”
In addition to their presence and performance on stage, the contestants were judged on essays they wrote about what they would change in Grifton, interviews with a panel of three judges and posters they made prior to the pageant. Participants included:
Aaliyah Nevaeh Hewett-Dixon, the daughter of Annette Dixon, sponsored by St. Paul Church of Christ of Ayden.
Samantha Gozman, the daughter of Abad G. Lopez and Marveil Reyes, sponsored by Tienda El Campesino Tacos Sonraries.
Alex Everett, the daughter of Brian Everett and Kim Davis, sponsored by Hwy 55 of Grifton.
Remington Morgan, the daughter of Steve and Melissa Morgan, sponsored by WAC Corporation.
Abigail McPhail, the daughter of Jamie and Stephanie Bullock, sponsored by Miller’s Appraisal.
Everett was awarded people’s choice. Hewett-Dixon was awarded second runner up. McPhail was awarded best talent and Miss Congeniality, and first runner up. Bowen was awarded best poster, best essay, and was crowned Miss Grifton 2022.
Bowen accepted her crown and flowers with tears and smiles and all of the contestants celebrated with her as well as a crowd of family, friends and classmates who left the audience to join them all on stage.
The new Miss Grifton 2022 said her hopes for the future are that “we all treat each other the way we wish to be treated, with respect and have fun!” She said that she was going to Hwy 55 in Grifton for burgers, shakes and fries to celebrate her win.
A $5 admission fee helps raise funds for the festival. Guest began arriving at 6 p.m. and mingled until 7 p.m when the pageant began.
Television and radio broadcaster John Moore was the master of ceremonies. Miss Grifton 2018 Samantha Nichols and Miss Grifton 2019 Kaylynn Barnes directed the pageant.
The panel of judges included media relations business owner, broadcaster, college instructor and Miss Grifton 1985 Sharon Johnson, Miss ECU 2021 Mackenzie Rouse, and director and founder of the Miss Neuse Scholarship Pageant Reid Taylor.
Nichols said the theme was inspired by the 2017 musical drama “The Greatest Showman” starring Zendaya, Zack Efron and Hugh Jackman. “Tonight’s theme was the Greatest Show so we had each girl listen to the soundtrack, get hyped and ready for tonight,” Nichols said.
In the opening number the contestants wore black and red sequined halter-neck tops and black pants as they danced on stage then into the audience and back onstage again.
The youngest performers of Stars Dance Team danced an adorable ballet during the costume change then the contestants did their casual walks followed by the onstage questions relating to the challenges young women face as students, the changes they wish to see in the future and what they would say to their younger selves.
Talent was optional for the contestants, but Samantha Gozman performed a classic Tejano love song, “Como La Flor” by the late Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla Perez and McPhail showed off her knife-throwing skills aiming at a target across the stage.
A brief intermission allowed audience members to place donations in the box of their favorite contestant for the people’s choice award announced during the crowning ceremony.
The contestants gracefully glided around the stage during their formal walks in beautiful gowns, which was followed by another performance from baton twirling dancers from Starz Dance Team.
Miss Nuese 2022 Gabrielle Smith was one of the queens to take the stage during the pageant and there were a few former queens spotted in the audience, including Miss Grifton 1995, Annette Dixon, watching her daughter Aaliyah compete, Miss Grifton 1996, Susan Howard, and Miss Grifton 1985, Sharon Johnson, on the judges panel.
The six contestants did their final walk and then Barnes, the pageant director and 2019 queen, bid the audience farewell as the longest reigning Miss Grifton due to the pandemic.
“Since I was a queen for so long, there were so many parades to participate in back to back, and the most important thing I wanted to do was to get as involved in the community as much as possible,” said Barnes.
Trying to figure out all the events that she could go to and having everything lined up for that proved to be the most challenging, but her experience has been one-of-a-kind.
“Typically it’s a year reign, but due to COVID I was the longest reigning with three years, and every moment has been so special. But this new queen has a lot of challenges ahead of her and I am so confident that she will be doing great the whole year and I’ll be there every step of the way,” said Barnes.
It was a full circle moment for Dixon, watching her daughter participate in a pageant that she won in 1985. The former queen said she was proud and overjoyed. Even though her daughter didn’t win, Dixon said it was a milestone and a chance for Aaliyah to work together with some beautiful young ladies and compete for the title.
Aaliyah said it was an exciting process just to step out of her comfort zone and try something new. “It’s just a big step for me even though I got second runner up,” said Hewett-Dixon. “I’m still going to participate in the upcoming years until I win.”
Nichols said she was pleased with the overall production of the pageant.
“I definitely feel like we always plan to have things perfect and we don’t always have that,” she said “And that is OK because tonight went really well. We practiced all that we could and we had a great outcome. Each girl came with a great attitude to every practice and we were just blessed to have that.”
Nichols’ advice for the new queen was take her time. “I know it might not be a three-year reign this time, but it will go by fast, so live in every moment and take every opportunity that you can because you are only Miss Grifton one time,” said Nichols.
Barnes said she hopes that the new queen has the year of her life and her advice for Mykenzie is to just be herself. “She’s beautiful inside and out,” said Barnes. “Just have fun and enjoy the experience.”
Bowen will receive a $500 scholarship, participate in the Shad Festival parade on April 30, preside over other events during the festival, as well as represent the town at events throughout the year.