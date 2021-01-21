Donna Ruth Ginn recently shared this letter written by her father, Donovan S. Ginn, to his mother, Naomi Ginn of Snow Hill, in 1942 while serving in Pacific during World War II. It was published in the Standard Laconic on Jan. 1, 1942. The letter follows.
Dec. 10, 1942
Thursday a.m.
Dear Mama,
I received three letters from you the other day. It takes them quite a while to catch up with me. I have been moving around quite often lately. I have not written you in quite a while. When you don’t receive letters from me for a month or so, do not be worried for if anything does happen to me you will know immediately. Of course, I am not expecting anything to happen to me. I have already been through too much for something to happen to me now.
I certainly appreciate and enjoy the letters I receive from you but it is nearly impossible for me to write as often as you do. I wish I could, because I do know how you worry for my safety. There are other women who aren’t even lucky enough to have sons to fight for the U.S.A., but they are doing their part by working and saving — I hope.
Mama, you said something in one of your letters about Sergeant York and how proud you would be to have a hero for a son. I have seen boys do things that I think were more courageous than anything York did. You don’t hear of these things, but I am where I can see them. I have seen men killed trying to help their comrades — are they heroes? I would call them that. I have seen men shot to pieces and not whimper. Mama, all soldiers are heroes. You can be a hero without killing or even firing a shot. Each man has a place in this war. It is some men’s lot to fight and kill, others to work and build. Either man who does his job to the best of his ability to help win the war for what he thinks is right is a hero. Forget the hero stuff, for I am trying to do my part. If I kill, I don’t brag about it.
When I read a paper about strikers and slackers, it makes me so mad the print blurs before my eyes — eyes that have seen soldiers die fighting for those very people’s freedom. Mama, I hope these people wake up in time. Anyone who quits a job which is vital to defense is not doing his part. If people in the states could only realize that we are in a war fighting for our very lives and the people’s freedom of the whole world — a war which we can lose — if they would only wake up to that stark realization, I for one, would be glad.
I haven’t received any presents from home yet, but I will probably get them before Christmas. You choose wisely in what to send me — you and Harold also.
You asked me what I would appreciate most. If you would send me a picture of yourself, a small one that I could carry on my person that would be the best present anyone could receive from home. Send me pictures of everybody around home. I received the pictures of Harold and I certainly appreciated it.
I sincerely hope everyone is still well and doing their part. I was glad to hear that you are feeling better than you were a few months ago. Stay healthy and well until I come home. I will see you again some day, for sure.
Goodbye and lots of love,
Your son, Donovan.
Pvt. Donovan S. Ginn
78th Fighter Sqdn. A. A. F
Ginn survived the war and returned to North Carolina after serving in the U.S. Air Force for five years. He attended N.C. State University then worked as a traveling salesman. He later became an antique dealer before his death in 1988.