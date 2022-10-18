AYDEN — It was glow time at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Center’s baseball field when CLEATS hosted a glow-in-the-dark kickball tournament on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Daryl Holloway and Devon Garris are cofounders of CLEATS and both men are alumni of Ayden-Grifton High School.

“CLEATS is an acronym for Chargers Leading and Enhancing Ayden Through Sports,” said Garris, “And we’re just trying to have our first annual glow-in-the-dark kickball tournament to try to bring the kids and adults out to have a good time, and bring some fun and innovative ways to engage the community in Ayden.”

