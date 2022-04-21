Alex Warren of Ayden will display his photographic art in the Ayden Historical Museum and Arts Building during its Sunday open house this weekend.
Warren, a native of Snow Hill and a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, was employed by the university photo lab during his senior year. His memorable assignments there included photographing then-new head basketball coach Dean Smith and his team, and covering a speech to the student body by President John F. Kennedy.
Later, while serving in the U.S. Army, he was editor of the post newspaper at Fort McPherson, Georgia, and was later employed at the DuPont Kinston Plant for 33 years.
While at DuPont, he was editor of a quarterly magazine and monthly newspaper and later served as a team supervisor. He is married to the former Faye Eubanks of Trenton and they haver two rescued Shih Tzus, Ella Mae and Hershey.
Warren has more than 50 years of experience in photography. He loves nature, wildlife and old barns and homes, all of which are reflected in his work. He is an avid rosarian and enjoys photographing the various species of roses in his yard.
Warren said it took a long time for him to be convinced to enter photography competitions, but he has garnered several ribbons since he began. His latest project is a book of old barns and homes he published for himself and his family. A copy has been donated to the museum and personal copies can be ordered.
Warren said he is honored to be chosen as a featured artist for the museum. His creations feature old barns and nature throughout Pitt County and surrounding areas.
He will be there from 2-4 p.m. Sunday to talk about his work and to answer questions from visitors.
The museum, 554 Second St., is open 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of the month. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted.