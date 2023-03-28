April 1 Birthdays Bobby Burns Mar 28, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYSApril 1: Bonnie Brumbeloe, Jamel Edwards, Brenda Elks, Cindy Maynard, Ryan Shirley, Mary Casey Cheek, Walter Lee GayApril 2: Ethel Bams, Lily AguirreApril 3: Susan HarrellApril 4: Wiley MayoApril 5: Aldine SmithApril 6: Margaret H. Bell, Brenda Joyner, Billy Lewis, Suellen Monk, Gwen Skinner, Scott Walston, Marsha DunnApril 7: Marsha Evans, Kathy Summerlin, Brenda HardisonANNIVERSARIESApril 1: Dayana and Michael MooreApril 3: Cathy and Steve HolmesApril 6: Melissa and Hunter WaltersApril 7: Blair and Brad WoodardPlease send new entries and updated information to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesContest helps builds community with pies: Ayden bakery hosts Pi(e) Week Extravaganza‘May We All': Kids On Stage among first to stage new country musicalLooking Back ... The Last 100 YearsWinterville council denies rezoning request after outcry from neighborsHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsImpaired driver gets seven years for man's deathGrifton police charge man with kidnapping, statutory rape, other offensesLost airman to be rememberedSnow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific KidsSmiles and Frowns to perform 'Treasure Island' ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.