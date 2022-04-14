April 14 Birthdays and Anniversaries Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BirthdaysApril 14: Jennis Harper, Worth Edwin WilliamsApril 15: Debbie CaytonApril 16: Bobby Carraway, James Lang, Dylan Letchworh, Drew Sauls, Kristy M. SmithApril 17: Randy Ellis, Tina D. Hunt, Randolph Moore, Ginger Pierce, Abby ThompsonApril 18: Trilles Baker, Susan Davis, Howard T. Holloman, Darrell Parker, Roger Lee Forbes, Charles Ray Peaden, Bertha GorhamApril 19: Bernice Blount, Ashley Hagan, Tara Holton, Alexander IrvinApril 20: Ginger Donavant, Allen SteinbauerAnniversariesApril 15: Net and Lubie McLawhornApril 16: Pam and Chris EdwardsApril 17: Dori and Freddie StancilApril 18: Alawoise and Harold Flanagan, Ron and Bonnie Hughes, Donna and Todd Williams, Carl and Lois MorganApril 20: LaMichael and Denise Blount, Brenda and Douglas Walston, Marty and Margaret HobgoodPlease send updates and additions to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesMitchell: Polls are not good news for Joe BidenSmiles and Frowns to perform no-name fairy tale with a twistApril 7 Laconics: Events, activities and community announcementsSix set to compete in Miss Grifton Pageant on SaturdayRibbon-cutting ceremony celebrates BEES expansion in Snow HillPitt commissioners hone in on economic development, gymnasium project at retreatSnow Hill Primary recognizes Terrific KidsWork underway to update Pitt County's guideline for future growthAfter Hours event promotes Que Marks the Spot; Ayden board also discusses electric rate reduction strategies.Farmville to seek infrastructure improvement grants ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.