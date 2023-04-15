April 15 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Apr 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysApril 15: Debbie CaytonApril 16: Bobby Carraway, James Lang, Dylan Letchworh, Drew Sauls, Kristy M. SmithApril 17: Randy Ellis, Tina D. Hunt, Randolph Moore, Ginger Pierce, Abby ThompsonApril 18: Trilles Baker, Susan Davis, Howard T. Holloman, Darrell Parker, Roger Lee Forbes, Charles Ray Peaden, Bertha GorhamApril 19: Bernice Blount, Ashley Hagan, Tara Holton, Alexander IrvinApril 20: Ginger Donavant, Allen SteinbauerApril 21: Audrey Darden-Little, Brandon Carraway, Ashley Ray WainwrightAnniversariesApril 15: Net and Lubie McLawhornApril 16: Pam and Chris EdwardsApril 17: Dori and Freddie StancilApril 18: Alawoise and Harold Flanagan, Ron and Bonnie Hughes, Donna and Todd Williams, Carl and Lois MorganApril 20: LaMichael and Denise Blount, Brenda and Douglas Walston, Marty and Margaret HobgoodApril 21: Teresa and Ralph CashPlease email new entries and updated information to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest eEditionThe Standard Get The App! Standard Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesNew nonprofit sending Greene County paramedic, daughter to Walt Disney WorldLooking Back ... The Last 100 YearsNew Miss Grifton brings title full circle: Crowned April 1: Aaliyah Hewett follows mother's footstepsTwo Greene residents earn volunteer service awardsConcert series coming to Winterville Depot51st Shad Festival chock full of fun April 11-16Upcoming forum in Greenville focuses on Alzheimer's, dementiaShopping center with Lowe's Food in planning stages off Fire Tower near N.C. 11Farmville board approves garden lease and grantsHappenings: Events, activities and community announcements ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.