Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 7:47 pm
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 161 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN DUPLIN GREENE JONES LENOIR MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH, EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, CHOCOWINITY, COVE CITY, CRESWELL, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, LA GRANGE, MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NEW BERN, NEWPORT, NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL, PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, ROPER, SNOW HILL, SWANSBORO, TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW, WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT tonight. An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Birthdays
April 22: Jason Clark Owens, Edward Jones, Karen Matthews
April 23: Carol Ann Davis, George Dewey, William Hackney Yelverton III
April 24: David Baker, William T. “Billy” Baker, Hilda B. Cobb, John Reddin Lewis, Adrienne Smith
April 25: Amy Cobb, Renee Cobb, Courtney Harrell, Timmy Joyner, Cathleen Jefferson
April 26: Mike Barnette, Kenneth Barns, Henry Boone, Ashley Lauren Huber, Helen McDilda, Skeeter Whitley
Anniversaries
April 22: Betsy and Chris Moore
April 24: Brian and Amy Lee
Please send new entries and updated information to standardnews@ncweeklies.com.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
