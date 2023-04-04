April 8 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysApril 8: Amy Lee, Sid Davis, Mary Frances Hall, Nickki Vines Johnson, Jo Anne Jones, Kathy Rouse, Shanyna Edwards, Ronnie Joe Forbes, Bobby Owens, Mark Hopkins, Chelsey Nicole Tyson, Annette BynumApril 10: Renee B. Daw, Sharon PooleApril 11: Diane H. Bell, Doug Henry, Hunter Thigpen, Jody Tripp, Kenneth Vines, Kevin Vines, Brian Windham, Rick SmithApril 12: Harriett Baker, Jimmie Farmer, Al Mewborn, Chris Sutton, Teresa L. Williams, Jimmy NewtonApril 13: Richard M. Bundy Jr., Kathi Howell, Dawn RasberryApril 14: Jennis Harper, Worth Edwin WilliamsAnniversariesApril 8: David and Linda Mozingo, Michael and Caroline DickensApril 9: Carolyn and Bobby OwensApril 11: Jimmy and Peggy NewtonApril 12: Misty and Stacey Chase, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Dail, Judy and Robert May, Deborah and Alexander Johnson, Tom and Mary CheekApril 13: Beverly and Mark HaleyPlease email new entries and updated information to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesDoggie Jams returns to Five Points on FridaySenior Legislature members lobby in RaleighPermit to buy handgun no longer required in North CarolinaWinterville Chamber adds two new membersMitchell Oakley: Relaxing defamation standards won’t solve issuesContest helps builds community with pies: Ayden bakery hosts Pi(e) Week ExtravaganzaCelia Stone: God provides comfort in time of griefAGHS principal Wiggins to have book signingStudents inducted in PTK honor societyDavis, Murphy seek participants for 2023 Congressional Art Competition ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.