Students from Greene and Washington counties have been selected for the Morehead-Cain Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Maxwell Brent Andrews of Snow Hill will graduate this spring from Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston. Madeline Carrie Chandler of Roper is a senior at Bear Grass Charter School in Martin County. They are among 62 students from two dozen North Carolina counties, 17 states and eight countries to be selected for the award.
Max, son of Susan and Brent Andrews, serves as four-time class president at Parrott, where he is co-founder of an environmental club and a member of the Cum Laude Society. An Eagle Scout he is a recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award and a four-time recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award. He volunteers for the Greene County Tennis Association, the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina and Snow Hill Presbyterian Church. At Carolina, he is interested in studying computer science, business and Spanish.
Madeline, daughter of Scott and Caroline Chandler, is flute section leader in the marching and concert bands at Bear Grass, where she also serves as varsity cheerleading co-captain, and president of her Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter and region. Within FFA, Madeline has served as a national delegate, representing the North Carolina FFA at the 2022 National FFA Convention and Expo. She also serves as president of her school’s Beta Club and a member of the National Honor Society. Outside of school, she is part of the music program at First Baptist Church of Plymouth. Last fall, Madeline conducted historical research and created a public database of local oral history. At Carolina, Madeline expects to major in history with a minor in communications.
The oldest merit scholarship in America, the Morehead-Cain covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study and offers summer enrichment programs.
Since its founding in 1945, the Morehead-Cain Program has been a model for merit scholarships throughout the United States. These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program, and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program.