Students from Greene and Washington counties have been selected for the Morehead-Cain Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Maxwell Brent Andrews of Snow Hill will graduate this spring from Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston. Madeline Carrie Chandler of Roper is a senior at Bear Grass Charter School in Martin County. They are among 62 students from two dozen North Carolina counties, 17 states and eight countries to be selected for the award.

