FARMVILLE — Former culinary teacher Audrey Vines bounced from side to side as she greeted visitors at a signing event on Saturday afternoon at Pharmville Drug for her book, “Kids at Heart Cookbook.”
Her energy was a familiar sight to many of those attending, who know her from the Zumba class she teaches or as patrons of her herbal spa.
Lisa Bundt Joyner was among those at the book signing. Joyner described Vines as a go-getter for her many endeavors. In this case, the description almost seemed an understatement.
In addition to leading a weekly exercise class and owning Audrey’s Herbal Spa, Vines is a member of the Glorifying Vines Sisters, a gospel group that has been singing together for more than 40 years.
The author was joined by her niece and videographer, Melody Harper, and her two granddaughters Mya, 12, and Kayla, 7, at the book signing. Running on no sleep, the 65-year-old had just returned from a singing gig in Raleigh the previous day and still managed to do a pedicure for a client at 5 a.m.
When asked to describe Vines, Harper said, “She stays busy and she does it all.”
Vines’ time as a culinary arts teacher inspired her to create the cookbook. It contains 49 breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert recipes that she says anyone can make. The recipes come from the meals she created with her students.
Vines began her teaching career in 2007 after she was unable to land a job in her field of study — family and consumer sciences.
Following a tip from her friend, Vines applied for a position at Pitt County Schools and secured a job teaching culinary arts at South Central and D.H. Conley High Schools.
Vines transferred to Edgecombe County Public Schools after budget cuts eliminated her position. She said she enjoyed her time as a teacher and tried to make her classes as engaging as possible.
“As a culinary teacher, I wanted the kids to like what they made. They would give us recipes like black bean burgers and garbanzo beans; the kids weren’t going to eat that,” she said.
Instead, Vines allowed her students to choose the dishes they wanted to prepare.
“We made chicken and rice, soups, Alfredo from scratch, things they actually wanted to eat,” she said.
Vines said she loved to cook as a child and started helping in the kitchen at an early age. Her grandchildren were no different. Mya is especially interested in making deserts, she recently prepared crème brûlée for her family.
“It was so amazing,” Kayla said.
The 12-year-old is starting her own business selling cookies. She plans to stick with her grandmother’s chocolate chip cookie recipe.
The cookbook is dedicated to Vines’ family and the students she taught over the years in Pitt and Edgecombe counties.
On March 11, she will present the book to students at H.B. Sugg and Sam Bundy Elementary Schools. In between her Zumba classes and beauty appointments, Vines is brainstorming another cookbook that will focus on healthy meals for diabetics.