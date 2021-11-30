Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES TODAY... The combination of persistent drought, southwest winds gusting to 15 to 20 mph, and minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent will result in an increased risk for rapid fire growth for the remainder of the afternoon. Relative humidity values will increase Wednesday with lower winds compared to today. However, based on ongoing very dry conditions, including the lack of recent rainfall and an abundance of dry soils and other fuels, the state of North Carolina has issued a statewide burn ban until further notice. Thus, outdoor burning is prohibited.