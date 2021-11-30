In the United States, one in 10 adults is living with diabetes, but here in eastern North Carolina that number jumps to one in eight. For adults over the age of 65, one in four is experiencing life with the disease.
With so many people affected by diabetes we hear about it a lot, but are we immune to it? Are we really thinking about the effect this is having on our day to day lives?
The cost of diabetes in the United States is $327 billion per year. This includes direct costs such as medications, doctors’ visits, and hospitalizations, as well as indirect costs such as lost work time.
Although this number is staggering, the real cost of diabetes is the cost to our nation’s health.
Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. People with diabetes are two-three times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke as those without it. Along with hypertension, diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure leading to dialysis. Also, 60 percent of all amputations are performed on people with diabetes.
These are sobering facts. It may seem as though a diagnosis of diabetes is a death sentence or at least a punishment. However, it does not have to be this way.
The complications of diabetes such as blindness, kidney disease and amputations can be delayed or prevented through optimal control of blood sugars.
Keeping an A1C level less than 7 percent is the goal. Early diagnosis of diabetes and ongoing monitoring and care of this illness are key in obtaining good blood sugar control.
If you or someone you know is living with diabetes, take steps to ensure their blood sugars are in a good range. The specific action steps needed may be different for different people.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of the disease with 90-95 percent of all diabetes cases being type 2. Although type 1 diabetes often gets overlooked because it accounts for just 5-10 percent of all diabetes cases, it can be an especially challenging illness that affects people’s day-to-day lifestyle.
Healthy eating and physical activity are the cornerstone of care for type 2 diabetes, and medications including insulin also may be needed. With type 1 diabetes, insulin is always needed.
The consistent administration of insulin balanced with healthy eating habits, activity, and blood sugar monitoring can work together to keep blood sugars at a manageable level for those with type 1 diabetes. However, none of this is easy. Those living with diabetes need education and support to assist in this journey.
There are several resources in Pitt County to assist those living with diabetes. Recognized Diabetes Self-Management Education programs are currently offered at the Pitt County Health Department, ECU Physicians, and the Vidant Lifestyle Medicine clinic.
These groups provide lessons on the key behaviors for managing diabetes: healthy eating, physical activity, medications, monitoring, healthy coping, problem solving and reducing risks.
Support Groups for those living with diabetes are held monthly in two different locations. A session is hosted by the Pitt County Health Department at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. Another session occurs at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of every month through Vidant Wellness.
Currently both of these sessions are virtual due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. However, it is anticipated that in-person support groups will resume as soon as feasible.
Another wonderful resource for the community is the offering of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Diabetes Prevention Program. This program is specifically designed for those who are living with pre-diabetes or who are at high risk for developing diabetes.
Don’t know if you’re at risk? Take the ADA risk test at www.diabetes.org/risk-test. Common risk factors include being overweight or obese, having high blood pressure, a family history of diabetes, being physically inactive, age, race, and more.
If you are at risk, enroll in a DPP program today to learn how to eat better, move more and help prevent type 2 diabetes. DPP programs are currently offered in the following locations in Pitt County: Pitt County Health Department, ECU Physicians, Vidant Health and York Memorial AME Church. For other locations and information on DPP go to: www.diabetesfreenc.com.
As we head into the holidays, please be mindful of the health of not only yourself but others. Help spread awareness of diabetes and let’s join together to help prevent and manage this disease.
Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. For more information, contact Mary Hall mphall@vidanthhealth.com.