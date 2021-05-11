AYDEN — A judge's ruling on plans for a subdivision has forced Ayden's Board of Commissioners to rethink an earlier decision.
Town attorney Scott Dixon informed the commissioners at a meeting on Monday that they would need to approve a preliminary plat for a subdivision on Pleasant Plain Road. Superior Court judge Marvin Blount's ruling states the town erred in denying the subdivision plat.
The preliminary plat belongs to Bobby Joe and Harmon Tripp and would occupy 31.46 acres on Pleasant Plain Road. The subdivision would consist of 26 lots, with two unbuildable, and create 2,400 feet of new public roads.
Commissioners first were approached about proposed subdivision in January 2019 and hosted a public hearing.
After listening to concerns from several adjacent property owners and soil experts, the board voted against approval of the preliminary plat at its February meeting, citing concerns over septic tank placement and stormwater run-off.
This decision was made despite recommendations from the town planner and planning board that the plat be approved.
Dixon said the commissioners' decision to deny the plat came prematurely because preliminary plat is only the first step in seeing if development can take place.
The decision to approve or deny a preliminary plat is an administrative decision, he said, based on whether it meets zoning requirements.
A preliminary plat allows the town to make sure a developer has complied with all ordinances. If the plat is approved, the developer moves into a compliance plan that the Pitt County’s Environmental Health Department, the Department of Transportation, Pitt County Schools and other agencies will review to see if it meets the necessary requirements.
A construction plan is next, and the developer creates a final plat, which goes to the governing and planning boards. If that is approved, the developer can sell lots.
Since the preliminary plat was not approved, the developer had been unable to begin due diligence by having the soil, septic tank and stormwater plans reviewed, Dixon said.
The town used to require public hearings for all subdivision plots, Dixon said.
This has since changed, according to town Planning Director Stephen Smith, who said the town recently has allowed administrative decisions like these to be made by staff.
Commissioner Raymond Langley wanted to ensure the town would not be held liable if future issues arose because of the approval of the subdivision's preliminary plat.
The town would not be held liable, according to Dixon.
Commissioners voted to approve the preliminary plat 4-0. Commissioner Johnny Davis was not present.
In other action, the board:
- Received an update from Charles Ewen of East Carolina University. Ewen is working with students at ECU to reclaim an African-American cemetery in Ayden. They have been able to secure grant funding for some of the work that needs to be done and will continue to search for more. Commissioners wanted to ensure the open grave sites discovered could be fixed.
- Heard complaints from several residents about safety, traffic and stormwater drainage issues along Snow Hill and Juanita Streets.
Patty Richardson, her husband, Roy, and son, Josh, all spoke about the traffic and safety issues along their road and complained about the board's meeting time being changed from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Commissioners changed the time of their April 12 meeting to accommodate a budget workshop. The meeting change was posted on the town’s website page, according to town clerk Sarah Radcliff.
The Richardson’s also urged commissioners to be thoughtful in their decisions and to not add any more development in the area since problems with stormwater runoff already exist.
Resident Karen Oakley also spoke about stormwater and safety issues on Juanita Street citing excessive speed and collection of rain water in ditches as a concern.
Another resident expressed concerns over the foot traffic caused from the apartment development on Snow Hill Street. She said her family has heard screaming and had people approach their daughter’s vehicle late at night when she was returning home from work.