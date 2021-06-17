GRIFTON — A proposal for a new committee left the Grifton Board of Commissioners with more questions than answers at its June 7 meeting.
Grifton residents Jan Anderson and Erin Kokinda approached the board with a proposal to form the Grifton Volunteer Activities Committee.
They said the committee would be responsible for several activities including a back-to-school bike rodeo, November lawn mower race, Yard of the Month award and an Easter celebration that would include a service for leaders of local churches and an egg hunt.
A holiday celebration also would be planned for December, including a parade featuring Santa and a Christmas tree lighting, they said.
Anderson and Kokinda suggested that commissioners appoint a head or chair for the committee who would be responsible for communicating with the board. Funding for activities also was requested.
Commissioners were hesitant to approve the committee since many of the activities suggested have been held through the years by other committees or organizations.
For example, the Yard of the Month was sponsored by the Grifton Garden Club, Commissioner Claude Kennedy said.
Organizations, clubs, committees and churches have all hosted similar programs in the past, minus the lawn mower race, Commissioner Raymond Oakes said.
“You can’t get people to come to (events) you already have,” Oakes said of the town’s low attendance at events, including John Lawson Days.
Finding volunteers has also been difficult through the years, Kennedy said.
“It is going to be extremely difficult to pull committees together with that many people,” Kennedy said. “There was a phrase here years ago: ‘Catch the vision.’ The most that we ever had at any one meeting was five individuals.
“It’s really difficult to pull something together and get it to work, because it’s almost like it’s an expansion of what we are doing now,” he said. “If we concentrate on something small and grow that, we will be better off.”
There was also some confusion about which clubs sponsored events and what clubs or organizations still are operational. This information needs to be researched, commissioners said.
“I know a lot of this stuff was put on hold because of the pandemic,” said Commissioner Angela Gay, adding that commissioners need to know what organizations have planned for the year.
“We don’t make anybody feel like we are pushing them out,” Gay said.
Commissioners did not approve the committee or funding, but they encouraged Anderson and Kokinda to reach out to already-formed committees and groups to see what their interests were. A head committee, or a committee to organize all the events and volunteer organizations, would benefit the town, they said.
Combining the groups could also solve issues with volunteer recruitment, Commissioner Will Barnes said.
In other action, the board:
- Unanimously approved their 2021-22 fiscal year budget. The budget includes a two-and-a-half percent cost-of-living raise for town employees and a 50-cent increase in sanitation fees due to the service cost increasing.
Re-connection fees are increasing from $25 to $40. The cost of zoning permits are rising from $10 to $20.
- Announced Grifton in Play will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on July 10 at St. David’s Park. Residents and their children are invited to attend.