AYDEN — Working to identify viable ideas, the Ayden Branding Committee examined the results of approximately 271 branding surveys on March 30.
The one-page survey was designed as a tool to help establish Ayden's brand by determining what makes the town special.
Questions on the survey include, "What do you think Ayden should be known for?" "Where do you take visitors in Ayden?" and "What are Ayden’s best assets?"
Results from the survey showed approximately 70 people suggested Ayden should be known as friendly. About 50 said the town is identified by its barbecue and 40 said Southern charm was Ayden's chief characteristic.
In order for the brand to be effective, it must be relevant to the town and be something that only that location has to offer, said facilitator Tom Harrison, Washington County travel and tourism director.
He urged branding members to discern between viable options such as barbecue and non-viable options such as friendly and Southern charm.
“Residents will say that about every community,” Harrison said.
The decided-upon brand also does not need to be the most popular response, but the one that is most marketable, Harrison said.
“The end goal is to import more dollars than you export,” Harrison said.
Harrison explained the brand is meant to hook people in. People return and stay, not just for the brand but all of what Ayden has to offer.
Board members agreed that Ayden was a friendly town and shared several stories about how at home they feel there.
Other suggestions included highlighting Ayden’s downtown buildings, its history and walkability.
All these could all be reasons why people return or enjoy Ayden, but they do not hook people in, Harrison said.
Barbecue would be a viable brand, he said.
With barbecue, the town could feature its history with both Bum’s and the Skylight Inn being longtime businesses. This would also tie in well with the town’s Kings of Q BBQ Festival and the state's barbecue trail. The Ayden Museum also has developed a barbecue exhibit.
“The mayor expressed his desire to attract residents and to make this a special community to to have it grow that way. The challenge is what brand would attract residents and make Ayden stand out,” Harrison said.
Escaping urban sprawl for suburban splendor was another proposed idea. This could be done, but needed to be refined, Harrison said.
Harrison recommended the town hire Roger Brooks, an expert on marketing small towns whose model has been used in Ayden rebranding efforts. The cost of his service would depend on how involved the town wanted him to be.