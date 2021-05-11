AYDEN — An employee wellness program and pay increases for town staff were among the items discussed as the Ayden Board of Commissioners reviewed the fiscal year 2021-22 budget on Monday.
The budged proposes a 2% cost-of-living pay increase and 3% — on average — merit or performance-based pay raise. No new positions have been added, but Town Manager Matt Livingston has recommended starting an employee wellness program.
The program will aim to help employees improve their health, which in turn should lower the town’s insurance costs, Livingston said.
Ayden saw a 20% increase in its health insurance premiums and staff is working on ways to reduce this cost. Several employees will drop off the town's insurance plan this year because they are aging out, he said.
Livingston also proposed the town end its 100 percent health insurance coverage for retiring employees. The current policy allows for retired staff with more than 20 years of service to receive health insurance until they are 65.
Livingston suggested this policy stop for all new employees to help save money in the future. Employees already hired would be grandfathered in and still receive the benefit, he said.
The town is still waiting for more guidance on the American Recovery Act, but Livingston informed commissioners that the town could use the money on capital projects.
Ayden is slated to receive $1.5 million, paid over a two-year period.
Proposed increases
The board took no action on several items discussed, including an increase in board pay and increases to sanitation and recreation fees.
Commissioners receive a monthly stipend of $450 and the mayor receives $480. This stipend is lower than stipends in Winterville, Grifton and Farmville.
Mayor pro-tem Ivory Mewborn and Commissioner Raymond Langley said an increase was needed. Langley recommended the commissioners stipend be raised to $600 and the mayor's to $750, which was more in line with Winterville’s council pay.
“Some days it feels like a full-time job. We want to be able to serve out citizens without feeling we’re not as good as the other people that do,” Mewborn said. “I feel there should be some level of compensation to that.”
Commissioners Cindy Goff and Phyllis Ross agreed, but said the town should wait until the pandemic ended before raising their stipends.
Mayor Steve Tripp disagreed with the increase. In previous years, he has asked the board to approve a 20 percent reduction in his stipend.
"My perspective has not changed. I took a reduction because I thought it was the right thing to do. I see this as (being) a servant. I was elected as a servant,” Tripp said.
“I think I’m very fortunate people voted for me to be a servant and I do run on that platform. We are all here to serve. What other boards do and get refunded — that belongs to them.”
Commissioner Johnny Davis was not present, so the board decided to wait until the next meeting to vote on the increase.
While no increases were proposed in electric or water services, a $1 increase was proposed for sanitation. The sanitation department is in the red and the increase will help bring it back into the black, Livingston said.
The increase would change rates from $13.85 to $14.85 a month.
The town also could offer recycling pickup every other week and use work orders for bulk pickups to reduce trips. These efforts could save the town some money, Livingston said, by reducing gas expenses and stopping people from abusing the system.
Langley noted that the town recently raised sanitation rates, which was supposed to help the department’s budget.
While it may have, the department has faced capital project expenses, Livingston said.
Stormwater fees also were proposed to increase by $1. This would help with capital projects needed or planned for the town, Livingston add.
He suggested the town establish a policy and rate based on an impervious fee per square foot. This would allow for commercial and industrial locations, which often have larger paved parking lots and roofs, to contribute more to the town’s stormwater fund.
A $10 increase for in-town resident recreation fees and out-of-town residents was proposed for all programs except for football. Football would be $45 for in-town and $65 for out-of-town residents.
The increase would still put Ayden on the lower end of the scale for recreation programs, Livingston said.
Mewborn worried that the increase would not allow some children to participate in programs.
Money is available for children who wish to participate in programs but are not able to cover the fees, said Ayden Arts and Recreation Director Tommy Duncan.
“We tell people, if you sign up, we will get you to play,” Duncan said, adding the recreation department is willing to work with families who need help.