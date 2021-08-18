Ayden celebrates community resource center groundbreaking

AYDEN — Ayden commissioners, members of the town’s housing authority and the community celebrated the coming transformation of the former IGA building into a new community resource center during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
The IGA building, located at 4387 Lee St., has been vacant for years. When it operated as a grocery store, Mayor Steve Tripp said it fostered a sense of community. Tripp said he is excited for the revamped building’s potential to do the same.
Through a partnership with the town and the Ayden Housing Authority, the building will soon be transformed into a resource for the community, providing hope and furthering growth in Ayden, officials said.
“I’m excited to reopen that staple as a place that gives us hope,” said Nichole Brown, Ayden Housing Authority executive director.
Commissioner Raymond Langley added, “It’s a great opportunity for the town of Ayden to take an old building … and open up a community recourse center. This is a great place for it. This is where we need most of the resources in south Ayden. It’s a wonderful thing to have here.”
The 5,900 square foot building was purchased with funds from the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development by the Ayden Housing Authority.
The building will feature classrooms, a computer room, an office, private health screening room, a commercial gas kitchen and more once renovated.
After-school and summer programs and tutoring will be provided for children, allowing them to receive free help with their studies.
“Anything that helps the community is a great thing. Anytime where you can take the youth and get them off the street and give them purpose … is a great thing,” said Ayden Police Chief Chris Forehand.
Educational opportunities will also be provided for adults and job assistance programs will be available.
The building affords the town and community a wide range of opportunities, Tripp said.
“It will bring in all types of people and bring guidance and hope. All of us have needed these resources at one point in our life,” Tripp said.
The town is working with Pitt Community College to see if college classes can be held on site once the building is completed.
“This is a true partnership. What we do will be dependent on you,” Tripp said to community members attending the ceremony, adding mentorship comes from all over.
“This is a time to give back and a chance to enhance the town of Ayden. This is a site of great opportunity and encouragement,” he said.
With the commercial kitchen operating by gas, the facility could be used in times of disaster to feed families, Brown said, adding she is hopes to secure generators for the building.
“We want to be able to impact the community the best way we can. Sometimes that’s thinking outside the box,” Brown said.
“I want this to be a ‘no excuse’ place. Anything you want in life, anything you want to have, we want to step in wherever we can and be that bridge to get you to A to B. We want to help however we can.”
Commissioners said they were delighted to participate in Tuesday’s groundbreaking and excited about what the center means for Ayden’s future.
“It’s a great opportunity for the town of Ayden to have facilities that have been vacant for so long to be useful for the community,” said Commissioner Cindy Goff. “Not only that, but to see how this is going to do for the community and how it is going to affect our young people and seniors. There are great opportunities here.”
Commissioner Johnny Davis added, “It feels great. It’s something new and exciting for the town of Ayden. It’s right here in the middle of town. You can’t miss it.”
“We’re looking forward to it being here. I think it’s great we are having this in the community,” said Commissioner Phyllis Ross.
The Community Resource Center is the result of the town’s diversity and from working together, Mayor Pro-tem Ivory Mewborn said.
“Working together works,” Mewborn said. “It’s a tremendous feeling. Thanks to the vision of one of our personal visionaries — Ms. Nichole Brown. That’s why diversity is so important. … Diversity brings these things to our town.”